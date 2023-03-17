MADISON — A study has determined that 60% of Nebraskans pay 100% of the state taxes.
But by spreading those taxes out to everyone and getting rid of exemptions on everything but groceries, along with enacting about an 8% consumption tax, Nebraskans could get rid of all property, income, inheritance, corporate and sales taxes.
It almost sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it?
That’s what seemed to be part of the reaction earlier this week when Steve Jessen of Norfolk and others spoke in favor of a proposal being considered in the Nebraska Legislature known as the EPIC option.
In short, it would replace all the state taxes with a consumption tax. The consumption tax is like a sales tax on all items at the time of consumption.
Jessen said the only exceptions would be on groceries and items used in production, such as a farmer purchasing a combine or a plumber purchasing a pipe wrench. There would not be a consumption tax on those items.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he doesn’t think it would work that well.
Schmidt said he is fortunate because he owns land, yet he believes it would be better for him to pay the thousands of dollars in all the taxes he does than asking someone who can’t pay anything to help pay.
While Schmidt said he doesn’t want to pay any more in taxes and would like to pay less, it isn’t right to ask low-income earners to pay more. If he and others aren’t paying as much in taxes, someone will have to make up for it, Schmidt said.
Commissioners spent about an hour listening and asking questions about the tax.
Jessen said he appreciated their interest and asking firsthand about it rather than relying on what they may have heard or read.
“The consumption tax is a fair tax to all Nebraskans,” Jessen said.
There has been a lot of misrepresentation on parts of it, he said.
Jessen said he is with the EPIC option strategy team. The actual tax would be slightly below 8%, according to a Beacon Hill study.
Beacon Hill is an institute in Massachusetts that has been around for decades, studying economic conditions and applying solutions to current conditions.
The current legislation’s rate is about 8% — not lower — only to provide about $100 million in revenue as cushion, Jessen said.
How it works
There would be a one-time tax on purchases of items that are new, such as a vehicle. Once the vehicle or home is purchased, it is owned and taxes don’t have to continually be paid each year, Jessen said.
“There would be no taxes on used cars, no taxes on previously owned homes. There would be no consumption tax on gasoline or diesel fuel because fuel is subject to an excise tax,” Jessen said.
Business inputs are not taxed, whether it is for a farmer or an industry or a business.
Every person in Nebraska is a consumer and would be subject to a tax on new goods. The more new goods a person consumed, the more taxes he or she would pay.
A person purchasing a new car, for example, would pay the consumption tax. A person purchasing a new house would pay the consumption tax. A person getting a service, such as a haircut, would pay the consumption tax.
It would eliminate exemptions for government agencies, churches and nonprofits.
Jessen said to enact it, two things must occur.
There would need to be a vote of the people to amend the Nebraska Constitution in November 2024, followed by the implementation of EPIC option with Legislative Bill 79, Amendment 314, Jessen said.
“As the economy grows and the revenues increase because of the EPIC option, the Legislature can vote to decrease the consumption tax rate,” he said.
The study predicts the tax would start at 7.23% in 2026 and fall to 6.25% by 2030. It also projects the state population would increase by 1.9% in 2026 and by 2.3% in 2030.
Broken down
All the funds that are collected go to the state. The state is divided into five regions, with 18 to 19 counties in each region.
Madison County’s region is known as Fort Atkinson. Other counties in it are Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Thurston, Wayne, Pierce, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Washington, Dodge, Colfax, Platte, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass.
The North Central region is known at Fort Hartsuff. The counties would be Keya Paha, Boyd, Knox, Holt, Rock, Brown, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Antelope, Boone, Nance, Greeley, Valley, Custer, Sherman, Howard and Merrick.
County commissioners will elect a representative in each of the regions. Each county gets a vote on its regional representative, controlling who the representative is.
“This makes it so that it is equal for everybody, whether you are in the city or in the rural area. This assures you that you will get your funds from the state,” Jessen said.
The five representatives for the counties and the schools will report the local budgets to the state. All cities, counties, schools and other entities do budgets as they normally do.
The budgets are turned over to the elected representatives. The bill increases the budgets each year but limits growth to 2% without going through a vote of the people.
The budgets then are turned over to the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee. Then the schools and counties get the funds disbursed back on a monthly basis.
“So there’s not legislative votes on your budgets at all,” Jessen said. “It goes right to you.”
Want to learn more?
The entire Beacon Hill study may be found at https://epicoption.org/ and there will be meetings to discuss it The Norfolk meeting will be Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Norfolk VFW, 316 Braasch Ave. State Sens. Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran and Mike McDonnell will be presenting information on LB 79. There also will be a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 22, at Big John's Restaurant in Ainsworth at 9 a.m.