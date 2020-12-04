NDN Madison County Fair & Rodeo

Gage Kraeger, from Avoca, Neb., competes in steer wrestling during the rodeo last year at the Madison County Fair.

Tickets for the Madison County Fair & Rodeo — which took a one-year hiatus this past summer because of COVID-19 — went on sale starting Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 a.m. through Etix.com.

The entertainers who had been booked for this year’s Madison County Fair & Rodeo will instead be coming to Madison for next year’s fair.

Next year’s fair, which will be July 6-11, 2021, will feature a mix of classic and country music hits. On Saturday, July 10, REO Speedwagon will headline the show with special guest Head East. On Sunday, July 11, the fair will welcome country singer Aaron Watson with special guest The Dylan Bloom Band.

In May, the fair’s board of directors decided to call off this year’s fair, which had been set for early July, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and directed health measures. In its place was a Madison County 4-H Showcase that allowed exhibitors to be rewarded for their work with their animals and on their projects over the past year.

The annual Good Neighbors fund drive in Norfolk provides assistance to the less fortunate during the holiday season and throughout the year.

