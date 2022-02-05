MADISON — Madison County doesn’t have a human resources officer, so many of the questions on such issues as work questions or the employee handbook end up going to the county clerk or commissioners.
As a result, the Madison County Board of Commissioners hired a human resources company to update the employee handbook and go over various employee issues last year.
Zelle HR Solutions, a Lincoln human resources firm, was hired by the county. It has assisted other counties with hiring and employment issues as well.
The county originally approved a contract for six months and then a “maintenance” contract for six months at a total cost of $36,000 for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Earlier this week, the county board voted to make the contract $60,000 for the 2021-22 year and eliminate the maintenance portion. It will result in a $24,000 increase.
The handbook had last been reviewed and updated in 2016. Other issues also are being addressed, such as handling employee relations, handling open positions and interviewing prospective employees, and completing a compensation review for elected officials.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said everything has taken more time than anticipated.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked why it was taking longer.
“Are people not understanding it?” Schmidt asked. “Is every case different? I don’t know. I have never gone through it.”
Pruss said there are tasks such as educating the employees and supervisors on intermittent leave and how to calculate it that take time.
For example — according to the manual — those who take time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act do not get holiday pay if a holiday occurs.
“There’s a lot of calculations,” she said. “We’re just trying to clean it up.”
Once the employee handbook is completed, it is hoped that the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association will review it before it is brought to the county board for final consideration.
And if this were to continue, the county might want to consider hiring a full-time human resources person, she said.
Schmidt asked what a human resources officer would do that Zelle isn’t doing.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said it would be doing the same thing.
Pruss said if the county did hire such a person, other duties likely would be added, such as helping with elections.
Uhlir agreed. “They would wear more than an HR hat,” he said. The drawback is the county would have to fund that position after that, as well as pay benefits.
It is hoped that the county will get to a point where Zelle won’t be needed as much and can be used occasionally when needed, Uhlir said.
In the end, the county board voted 3-0 to extend the contract for six months instead of having the final six months be just maintenance.