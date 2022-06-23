MADISON — Following additional discussions, the Madison County Board of Commissioners has entered into a contract with Motorola to provide emergency radios for the rural fire districts and to construct a new tower to enhance communications for a region beyond the county.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to spend $2,652,189 for the radios and tower by paying for them up front. Commissioners had considered financing the radios but declined because of the additional interest cost.
Sheriff Todd Volk said since the latest county board discussions on the topic earlier, he reviewed his budget and can take a portion of funds that were scheduled for dispatching services and put it toward four emergency radios. He then will use the rest of the dispatch funds for the down payment on the new emergency tower.
Each rural fire district is allotted $300,000, but some wanted to purchase additional radios and thus will pay the county back rather than enter into more costly individual contracts. The county’s five rural fire departments also reviewed their budgets since that last meeting, and two of the rural fire districts will exceed the $300,000 allotment.
After upgrading law enforcement radios in the towns when the Madison County Sheriff’s Office upgraded its radios a couple of years ago, the county is trying to update all the towns’ rural and first-responder radios. The City of Norfolk also upgraded its emergency radios for police and fire to the new state system just before that.
New upgrades to the towns’ fire, rural fire and rescue squads should help to make all the departments able to communicate with each other, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.
Madison County will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The tower will serve more than Madison County. It will serve everyone on the state radio system but should enhance communications for the county as well as adjacent counties, including northern Platte, Boone and Antelope.
One of the benefits of having the tower is that the county and rural fire districts then can avoid paying monthly fees for the radios.
The breakdown of costs include about $1.5 million for the radios and $1 million for a tower.
Three representatives of Motorola were on hand to answer questions about the options. The interest rate would have been 3.95% over seven years.
After the one-fourth down payment, the county will pay the balance of it months from now when the radios are delivered and tower completed.
The radio upgrade had been discussed for about two years but picked up in intensity in recent months. Volk led most of the discussions with the rural fire districts.
The lack of communication had been an issue with everything from fighting grass fires to accidents in rural areas.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; about 10 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours and 30 minutes.
