MADISON — A company from Harlan, Iowa, was awarded contracts Tuesday to conduct eight asphalt overlay projects this summer in Madison County.
Western Engineering was awarded $2.7 million in contracts for projects around the county, including one additional project for Monastery Road in Platte County.
Dick Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, said the Monastery Road project was included for Platte County to help it take advantage of the large number of projects being completed in Madison County, helping it to get a better bid.
Platte County will be responsible for paying the $346,863 for the Monastery Road project, which leaves Madison County’s eight projects at $2,389,863.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said this is probably about two-thirds of the county’s road projects for the coming year. The other one-third require more significant engineering work, he said.
There were three companies that bid on the nine projects, which resulted in competitive bids. The bids came in about $250,000 less than projected, Uhlir said.
Madison County’s eight projects are:
— Norfolk South, which is about 2½ miles of South First Street from 836th Road to one-half mile north of 838th Road. In addition, there will be another one-half mile south of Sherwood Road that is beat up and will require more significant work later in the year.
— Battle Creek East, which is 547th Avenue between 839th and 840th Road. It is a mile east and runs north and south like Highway 121.
— Meadow Grove South, which is the Meadow Grove Road, which begins at 840th Road and goes to the southern limits of Meadow Grove.
— Battle Creek Southwest, which is 839th Road from Highway 121 to 2 miles west.
— Madison Northeast, which is the blacktop straight east of the courthouse to Highway 81.
— Madison North, which is the asphalt road from the courthouse north to the concrete surface constructed last fall to Highway 81.
— Norfolk Southwest, which is North Airport Road from 552nd Avenue to 554th Avenue.
— Norfolk Northwest, which is 37th Street from Benjamin Avenue south to the city limits.
Depending on how the final one-third of the projects goes for bids, Madison County could end up issuing under the $5 million in bonds that it allotted for road projects this year, Uhlir said.