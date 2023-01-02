Norfolk police arrested a woman over the weekend who works for the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
At 5:21 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a residence in the 200 block of North 12th Street for a disturbance between a girl and an adult staff member, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The girl said that she and Joanie Brugger, a staff member, had been in a verbal argument.
During this argument, the victim threw a cup of water at Brugger, Bauer said. After this occurred, Brugger allegedly grabbed the victim, knocking her off the chair she was sitting on and onto the ground. The girl had broken fingernails and an abrasion at the base of her neck, according to police.
Brugger also was interviewed about the incident, and video of the incident was reviewed. Brugger was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, child abuse and tampering with evidence. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Brugger, 60, is the director of the Madison County Victim/Witness Unit and has served in that role for several years.