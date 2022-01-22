MADISON — Troy Uhlir is again asking anyone who is interested in helping to preserve Madison County’s history to step forward.
The chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners made the plea again this week a couple of times when the county board spent an hour discussing funding for the Madison County Historical Society.
More than anything, Uhlir said, he hopes all the publicity the historical society has been getting in the past year will prompt others — including young people — to step up and volunteer at the museum, which is located just off Main Street.
The pitch for the society took place Wednesday during a county board agenda item listed as “Final action for funding provided to the Madison County Historical Society.” Instead, the county board voted to delay that action until Tuesday, March 1.
The delay gives both the historical society and City of Madison time to possibly work out an agreement for the historical society to remain in the building it has been located at since 1999 when the new Madison city hall, library and museum moved under one roof.
The historical society had been leasing the space for $1 per year, and the county had been providing roughly $10,000 a year toward operations since then.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith provided a history of the events that led up to the latest discussion on Wednesday.
Smith said one of the county board’s concerns was county funding for trains owned by the Northeast Nebraska Model Railroad Association. The county board has said it doesn’t believe taxpayer funds should be used to support a private collection.
Smith said the Madison City Council also has passed a resolution asking that the historical society get rid of the trains within 30 days because the city wants to use the space they occupied for a learning center, including makerspace items similar to the Norfolk Public Library and other libraries.
Makerspace includes such items as 3-D printers, button makers or technology not readily available to the average citizen.
Uhlir said the county isn’t telling the historical society it has to get rid of the trains — just that it won’t pay for their repairs or to support them.
Uhlir said the county’s concern is to make sure the museum gets open more hours instead of by appointment only, which was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison Mayor Al Brandl said the council has twice voted to have the trains leave. The Madison taxpayers have been leasing the property to the historical society for $1 per year and paying about 80% of the expenses, yet the city and citizens don’t own or control any of the assets.
Brandl said with the lease for the historical society up, the council also has been considering using the space as a development center, including a makerspace.
Marilyn Moyer, secretary of the historical society, said since Nov. 1, the museum has been open Mondays to Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. It also recently held an open house over the weekend that was well attended, she said.
During discussions, other possible locations for the historical society were mentioned, including a city annex building and the old Carnegie Library.
Moyer said the old Carnegie Library would not be adaptable for the historical society and would be more conducive for other groups, including meetings for 4-H groups. It also would not be convenient for many of its volunteers, she said.
Using the annex would not be suitable and would require the historical society to need a warehouse to house some of its items, she said.
Uhlir said he knows Moyer and the museum need more volunteers. It is hoped that the museum can do more fundraising and become more independent, he said.
“It really comes down to you need some more help,” Uhlir said.
Moyer said the historical society has been getting assistance from students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, who are offering advice. They also have younger people on their board and are trying to get them to come in and provide more help.
“A lot of people don’t want controversy,” she said.
Moyer also presented the county board with budgets and how it could operate within the next year.
Uhlir said the county would still be willing to pay up to $10,000 annually toward the historical society’s operations, but it doesn’t want the funds to be used for legal expenses, supporting trains or repairing them or having the museum use the funds to donate to other nonprofits, he said.
“We need some younger people who are history people to step in and help you,” Uhlir said. “That’s truly what it comes down to, just being open.”
There were conflicting reports on who now owns the trains. At one time, it was mentioned that the historical society now owns the trains, not the railroad club. Others disputed that, calling it “smoke and mirrors.”
Moyer said the historical society just wants to get along, and the train group is in the process of removing the running tracks.
The Madison City Council is scheduled to meet again Wednesday, Feb. 9, to discuss the matter but may have a meeting before then to discuss the museum situation.
Commissioners said once the historical society’s home situation is settled, the county will be in a situation to allocate its funds. They then voted to postpone the funding matter until March 1.