MADISON — With significant increases in valuation, the Madison County budget committee is working to cut the anticipated levy.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County board of commissioners, provided a budget update earlier this week.
“We’ll be as fiscally conservative as we possibly can,” he said. “With valuations going up, we want to keep our part of that tax base as low as we can — not just grab money because we can.”
Uhlir said in light of what is going on with COVID-19 and the economy in general, he knows the county can help do its part by trying to keep spending down.
Earlier this year, the Madison County board of commissioners issued a simple directive — limit employee salary increases to 2% and freeze the rest of the budgets.
And for the most part, elected officials and the other county departments have been able to do so, Uhlir said.
Another benefit has been no significant increases in health insurance premiums.
“That’s huge,” he said. “When we have a 15% increase for what we pay, that’s a lot.”
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said Madison County has been fortunate to avoid the big health insurance premium increases. Schmidt said he has spoken to officials from other counties, and some are facing 15% increases.
Uhlir said there is a lot of work yet for the budget committee. Besides Uhlir, other members of it are Anne Pruss, county clerk; Nancy Scheer, deputy county clerk; and Dick Johnson, roads superintendent.
“We’re pretty comfortable where we’re are at now in the process,” Uhlir said. “We just got to get our (own) meetings started.”
Commissioner Christian Ohl said he also has met with some of the elected officials and there have been some “tough meetings” because of the funding situation.
Uhlir said he agrees. There also have been some departments who underspent and are willing to roll over those funds into the next year.
In other budget discussion, Johnson said the county has bonded $2.5 million already for road projects. It will be at 1.7% interest over 10 years.
Earlier projections had a list of projects for the roads department at about $8.1 million in new projects. The county was about $5.2 million short to cover it all but approved spending about $5 million in bonds for road projects.
The county will issue the remainder of the funds when those projects are ready to go.
Uhlir said along with Old Hadar Road, other areas that need major work include South Airport Road and a mile of South First Street that has a sub surface that is wet. Final decisions on overlays and new roads have yet to be completed.