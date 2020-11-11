MADISON — Some churches have transitioned worship activities back to online like earlier this year. Other places like restaurants have greatly limited seating to how many they can serve.
Count the Madison County Courthouse also among the public places affected since the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department moved the COVID-19 risk dial to red, but services continue to be offered.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, provided an update Tuesday on how operations are going.
“If you’re not feeling well, please stay home,” Uhlir said. “You can get online and do a lot of your county business.”
How much the pandemic affects the courthouse depends on what a person needs to do.
In district and county courts, for example, masks are required in the courtroom. Most people in the courthouse in the hall have been wearing masks.
In addition, taped X spots are marked where people are required to stand while waiting to social distance. At this point, the public is not required to wear masks in the courthouse, but they are strongly encouraged.
Uhlir said with all the positive cases in the county now, COVID-19 seems to be everywhere. People should use the hand sanitizer as they exit the courthouse in case they came into contact with it, he said.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said since the last county board meeting, personal protective equipment has been distributed to county employees.
It includes masks, rubber gloves, face shields and thermometers. All employees are recommended to have their temperature taken at least once a day, but many do it in the morning and afternoon, she said.
“I’d say the employees themselves are doing an excellent job,” she said.
The Madison County board of commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Christian Ohl and Ron Schmidt.
Others in attendance: Eric Stinson, Madison County commissioner-elect; Dick Johnson, Madison County road superintendent; Anne Pruss, county clerk; Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff; and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours (including meeting as the board of adjustment).
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved Brian and Wendy Taake’s second lot split, which is located at 84452 548th Ave.
— Approved a contract with TMS International for snow removal for the roads northeast of Norfolk.
— Approved District 3’s purchase of a 2007 semi-tractor in the amount of $30,000 from Cornhusker International.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the certification statement for the cost allocation plan based on actual costs for the fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2019.
— Approved the standard systems of annual reports for 2019-20 fiscal year.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Madison County Bank.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the year-end certification of county highway superintendent Richard Johnson to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
— Approved a project agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation for Project BRO-7059(17), Norfolk North.
— Reviewed several written reports and processed claims.