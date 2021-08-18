MADISON — A fundraising campaign to raise the remaining $2.5 million for the North Fork Development Project officially reached the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Two representatives of the project — Angie Stenger, executive director for Growing Together; and Traci Jeffrey, executive director of Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska — had previously met individually with the commissioners but made the official plea Tuesday during the commissioners’ meeting.
“We have taken this on because we know the downtown Norfolk revitalization is going to help the entire area,” Stenger said.
Many businesses already have been contacted, with verbal commitments for about $900,000 of the remaining $2.5 million, Stenger said. Commissioners were asked to consider a gift of $250,000.
“One of the naming rights is $250,000 is why we have chosen that number,” Stenger said. “One of the naming rights that is available and would be fun is the beach area. We could actually name it Madison County Beach.”
Nevertheless, any amount would be appreciated, she said.
Overall, the project will cost nearly $11 million. The City of Norfolk is paying 42% of it, and grants will cover another 35%.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked whether any more requests would be made for the project.
Stenger said there could be. This is for the east end, but there could be another request later for the west end, she said.
Among the partners working on the project are the City of Norfolk, Lower Elkhorn NRD, the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation and the Aksarben Foundation.
Donors for the final $2.5 million may spread their payment over up to three years.
Schmidt asked whether there would be a possibility of American Rescue Act funds being used. At this point, all the rules have not come out, but other commissioners and others at the meeting said it was unlikely.
Commissioners said they expect to make a decision on whether to donate within the next month.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said it is a project the commissioners would like to support. It is just unknown now with the budget being put together, he said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Sheriff Todd Volk, County Attorney Joe Smith, 15 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, 51 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Met as the Board of Equalization and approved a list of tax-exemption requests and tax list corrections.
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved 2021 inventory statements.
— Set the public hearing date for Friday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. to receive input regarding the 2021-22 fiscal year budget and adoption of property tax at an amount different from the prior fiscal year.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the year-end certification of county highway superintendent Richard Johnson to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
— Made plans for the end-of-support and decommissioning of a license server for the county’s voicemail system.
— Discussed funding for the Madison County Historical Society, although the final amount is not set.
— Received an update on progress on the Communication Room.
— Reviewed the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
— Voted 3-0 to increase restricted funds authority from the previous fiscal year by 1% as allowed by state statute.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.