MADISON — For the second year in a row, Madison County will use bonds to pay for its asphalt overlays this summer.
Given the low interest rates available, the county will look at whether to combine old debt from the Northeast Industrial Highway to see if it can get a better overall interest rate.
At a meeting of the Madison County board on Tuesday, commissioners discussed that option.
Dick Johnson, Madison County roads superintendent, said the county could simply ask bonding companies if they would handle the issuance of bonds on behalf of the county.
Or the county could seek requests for proposals from three companies interested in combining previous debt for road work with new debt, he said.
The county board last month approved the one- and six-year road plans. The one-year plan estimated about $5.4 million to mill and resurface up to 18 miles of asphalt.
The county has about two years left to pay off the bonds for the Northeast Industrial Highway.
“In one way, I’d like to keep them separate and get them paid off,” said commissioner Ron Schmidt. “But I also understand if we put them together, our overall big payment would be slightly less because we would be extending (payments).”
Commissioners said once they get the requests from the companies, they can determine the best action to take.
In addition, Schmidt said he met recently with a representative from a company in Kansas in regard to asphalt resurfacing.
The company can tear up an old road, add oil and material to it, then lay it back down. The cost is supposed to be about one-third of the cost now to grind down and then add hot mix.
Schmidt said the representative plans to offer an estimate for a couple of roads in the county. Schmidt said once he gets the estimates, he will share them with the rest of the board.