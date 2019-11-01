County considers bonds for road equipment

MADISON — Following more discussions about machinery needs, the Madison County board of commissioners voted this week to issue bonds to help pay for new and used equipment for roads.
Continuing discussions held earlier on each of the district’s most pressing needs, commissioners voted 3-0 to issue bonds for the needed equipment for $1.25 million.
DA Davidson Cos. has offered a 1.75% interest rate for five years, although commissioners said they also would check with banks in the county to see if any can beat the rate.
The county also has set aside funds for equipment, with $273,000 left in this year’s budget for trucks and motor graders.
Commissioners discussed the most pressing needs, then eliminated a few of the items to try to come within the $1.25 million amount. Commissioners arrived at that amount after reviewing all the machinery stock, determining funds in the budget and figuring what amount of bond payment the county could afford.
Among the items delayed for purchase was an excavator, payloader and a new maintainer.
Items that will be purchased either new, used or leased are two dump trucks, a skid loader, a new patch truck, two motor graders and a semi-tractor.
Eventually, commissioners have stated that they would like to upgrade the county’s road equipment, then set aside funds each year for replacements. It is hoped that way the county can routinely replace equipment, much of which is 20 years old or more.
Other related actions included the purchase of a LeeBoy patch truck from Rose Equipment in the amount of $216,680, with competitive bidding through Sourcewell Compliance.
Commissioners also voted to advertise for two new or used motor graders for now and said they expect all the equipment to be purchased over the next five months.