MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning and reviewed the county’s tentative 2023-24 budget. While there is still tightening to do over the next couple of weeks, commissioner Troy Uhlir said he believes the county is headed in the right direction with next year’s budget.
“We’re at a 2.84% increase, which I felt pretty good with considering the cost of things,” Uhlir said.
As it stands now, the proposed budget shows total budget expenditures of $18.6 million, with a necessary cash reserve of just over $4 million, for a total budget requirement of $22,691,503 for the upcoming year.
Also receiving scrutiny from commissioners was the proposed road and bridge budget for next year, which shows $8.6 million for maintenance, special projects and the road buyback program, as well as $13.4 million for road and bridge construction, although that number is expected to decrease before the budget is finalized.
Other items of note in the anticipated budget are a 28.1% increase in insurance premiums, which follows in line with increases seen at the local and state levels, a 25% increase in office equipment costs because of renovations within the county attorney’s offices and a 9% increase in county clerk costs because of the new election laws in the state, including the need for ID verification and more election-related staff.
County officials also reviewed fund balances as of July 1, which included a $6.8 million general fund balance, $3.1 million in the road and bridge fund and a $4.3 million in the COVID American Rescue Plan Act fund. Total balance of all county funds is $21.7 million.
The county still has more than $400,000 in uncommitted American Rescue Plan Act funds, although it will need to be committed by the end of this next fiscal year.
In discussions about major projects for the upcoming year, the commissioners were able to shave close to $4 million out of the proposed budget by narrowing down and prioritizing needs in the county.
Some of the projects prioritized were road projects at the Norfolk soybean crush plant, a bridge project on Victory Road and culvert projects around the county.
Finishing off the talks was a review of the county’s total valuation, which is tentatively estimated at $4.7 billion, and the proposed levy for next year, which at first glance is just over 4%, although county officials acknowledge that the levy would have to drop to get to the .39% that’s allowable.
County officials stress the importance of remembering that these numbers are not final and that there will be modifications as they approach approving the final budget.
Those interested in hearing more about the county budget are encouraged to attend commissioners’ meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, or they may attend a final budget public hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19.