As part of this week’s county board agenda, a protective security adviser with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency met with commissioners in executive session to discuss security objectives for Madison County.

“We’ve got Greg Goodwater, protective security adviser with the CISA. ... This section is on cybersecurity and for security reasons, we’re going to into executive session,” commissioners Troy Uhlir explained about the agenda item.

Goodwater briefed county officials on several overall aspects of county security for about 20 minutes before the session ended. During their meeting with Goodwater, commissioners received information about several aspects of county security, in addition to cybersecurity.

Following the session, the commissioners agreed to proceed with documentation needed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and move forward with a scheduled security assessment.

Before moving on to the next agenda item, Uhlir briefly discussed the importance of working with the CISA and U.S. Homeland Security.

“The gentleman that we spoke with will be looking into security, from cybersecurity as well as other security measures. It’s no cost to the county, and federal dollars will do the assessment.”

Uhlir said the assessment would cover everything from how to handle termination of employees to how to handle an actual attack on the county’s software or computer systems.

“We just find it in the county’s best interest to do that, since there’s no cost.”

Following the assessment, Goodwater will return to make security recommendations to the board of commissioners and other county officials.

Tags

In other news

Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good

Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Get ready to say goodbye to the once ubiquitous incandescent light bulb, pioneered by Thomas Edison more than a century ago. You can thank — or blame — new federal energy efficiency regulations that went into full effect Tuesday. Quite possibly without you even noticing.

Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms

Waves grow up to 13 feet tall in California as Earth warms

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Waves are getting bigger and surf at least 13 feet tall is becoming more common off California’s coast as the planet warms, according to innovative new research that tracked the increasing height from historical data gathered over the past 90 years.

Ukrainian official says drones hit naval ship in Russian port

Ukrainian official says drones hit naval ship in Russian port

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian sea drones attacked a major Russian port Friday, damaging a naval ship, according to a Ukrainian official, as the Black Sea becomes an increasingly important battleground in the war. Moscow claimed it repelled the attack.

Concert association to kick off 70th season

Concert association to kick off 70th season

The Norfolk Area Concert Association’s 70th season swings into action on Thursday, Sept. 21, with the “high energy” sounds of the Phat Cat Swinger. This “little-big band” performs a variety of music that can “blow the roof off.”