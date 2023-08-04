As part of this week’s county board agenda, a protective security adviser with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency met with commissioners in executive session to discuss security objectives for Madison County.
“We’ve got Greg Goodwater, protective security adviser with the CISA. ... This section is on cybersecurity and for security reasons, we’re going to into executive session,” commissioners Troy Uhlir explained about the agenda item.
Goodwater briefed county officials on several overall aspects of county security for about 20 minutes before the session ended. During their meeting with Goodwater, commissioners received information about several aspects of county security, in addition to cybersecurity.
Following the session, the commissioners agreed to proceed with documentation needed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and move forward with a scheduled security assessment.
Before moving on to the next agenda item, Uhlir briefly discussed the importance of working with the CISA and U.S. Homeland Security.
“The gentleman that we spoke with will be looking into security, from cybersecurity as well as other security measures. It’s no cost to the county, and federal dollars will do the assessment.”
Uhlir said the assessment would cover everything from how to handle termination of employees to how to handle an actual attack on the county’s software or computer systems.
“We just find it in the county’s best interest to do that, since there’s no cost.”
Following the assessment, Goodwater will return to make security recommendations to the board of commissioners and other county officials.