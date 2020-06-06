Madison County Courthouse NDN
Daily News archive

The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 9, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a light agenda. Among the items of discussion is the appointment of committee members to review highway allocation bond requests for proposals. There is no agenda item listed for continuing the discussion on a controversial shooting range east of Madison that was postponed at the last meeting.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Surfers honor George Floyd in ‘paddle out’ held around world

Surfers honor George Floyd in ‘paddle out’ held around world

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — On a sliver of sand that before the Civil Rights era was derisively dubbed “The Ink Well” because of its popularity among black people, hundreds of surfers gathered to honor the life of George Floyd and other African Americans killed by police.

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In the latest blow for inter-Korean cooperation, North Korea threatened to permanently shut a liaison office with South Korea as it continued to condemn its rival for failing to prevent activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets across the border.

Oakland-Craig coach honored for lifting up programs

Oakland-Craig coach honored for lifting up programs

In November, Oakland-Craig football coach Joe Anderson completed a rare feat after guiding the Knights to a Class C2 state football championship. You see, 24 years ago in 1995 — as a player — Anderson helped the school secure its first and only other state football title.

School board to meet

School board to meet

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will review remote learning parent surveys and committee report updates.

Buffalo officers suspended in shoving of 75-year-old man

Buffalo officers suspended in shoving of 75-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of Buffalo police officers stepped down from the department's crowd control unit Friday, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head.