The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 9, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a light agenda. Among the items of discussion is the appointment of committee members to review highway allocation bond requests for proposals. There is no agenda item listed for continuing the discussion on a controversial shooting range east of Madison that was postponed at the last meeting.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.