MADISON — It’s not just about getting the highest interest rate.
It’s about the employees that local banks hire, the property taxes the local banks pay and the donations and volunteer coaching and other tasks employees do on behalf of the community.
Those were among the points made earlier this week when the Madison County Board of Commissioners heard from an individual and financial institutions about trying to obtain higher interest or more return on the county’s deposits.
The commissioners also heard from representatives of Nebraska Public Agency of Investment Trust of Lincoln, which works on behalf of Nebraska government entities, and Nebraska CLASS, which operates in other states and plans to launch in Nebraska later this month. Sometimes these institutions offer higher interest rates than local banks.
The topic originally came up in January during the organizational meeting when the county board was listing the depository institutions where the county deposits funds from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2024.
In recent years, the interest on most deposits didn’t yield much return. That changed recently, however, when a second year of high inflation has resulted in many banks raising interest rates on loans and deposits, including offering interest on some checking accounts.
A major portion of the county’s revenue — real estate taxes — arrives at two times during the year. Then the county uses the funds over several months, so the county is sitting on large amounts of funds for a short term until the funds gradually decrease while covering expenses.
The county is seeking to get more return on its funds, as many other counties do. The banks must meet certain obligations, including securing the funds.
Commissioners have said when the county can have up to $10 million for a few months, a few interest points could result in hundred of thousands of dollars for the county.
Commissioners listened and asked questions from the bank representatives for about 45 minutes on Tuesday. The county board has approved a lengthy list of institutions where it can deposit funds, both inside the county and outside.
Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, said she tries to always use local banks in the county.
Rich Moore of Norfolk was among those who spoke.
“For the record, I’m speaking on behalf of Rich Moore, somebody who has been in community banking since 1981, and who has worked a lot with Donna. I’m not representing any bank,” Moore said.
There is more to consider than interest rates, Moore said. If one looks back to 2020, the rates at one time were less than .5 of 1%. Some of the institutions being considered were .1 of 1%, he said.
A lot of the rate comes to the time deposited in the bank, with most of the time community banks being able to provide the funds as soon as it is needed, Moore said.
There are personal and real estate taxes that the local banks pay, the payroll they provide in the county and the funds being invested in the communities. Plus the bank employees volunteer in the community, such as coaching youth sports and giving to charity.
“(You’re) not going to get that in another organization that is headquartered in (an outside city),” Moore said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said commissioner Ron Schmidt’s intentions last meeting when he brought up outside banks was not to upset others.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he agrees.
“They (bank options) were on the list and we weren’t familiar with them,” Stinson said.
Jason Love of Midwest Bank said there also are many options his bank and others offer, including a flex certificate of deposit (CD) that would allow the county to take funds in and out. There also are money markets, and all of it is federally insured, he said.
The county generally deposits its funds in many banks to spread the risk and to make sure all funds are federally insured.