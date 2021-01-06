MADISON — Trying to come up with policies to treat all employees fairly with an illness that doesn’t follow many rules can be a challenge.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners discovered that Tuesday in updating sick leave policies with the latest COVID-19 regulations.
As of Dec. 31, Madison County and other counties are not responsible for covering the costs of Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) for employees.
The situation with COVID-19 is expected to continue until at least spring before there are widespread immunizations. One of the concerns is that some employees already have used 80 hours of pay either being quarantined or sick with COVID-19.
The challenge is the employees might be required again to quarantine, or there might be other employees now who have to be isolated now for the first time. Should they be paid to quarantine in 2021, although the FFCRA won’t cover those costs?
Pruss said there are situations that are coming to her office that she isn’t sure how to handle and be fair to all.
“This is fairly new,” she said. “As of Dec. 31 (this all came about). There have been no other counties come forward in our correspondence on how they are going to proceed forward with this.”
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the difficulty with the policy is it can change quickly. What might make sense now may not be the right policy in two months, he said.
Pruss said there could be a family with many children who have COVID-19 at different times. Each time, there will need to be a parent who quarantines with the child at least two weeks because the virus doesn’t always strike a family all at once.
In the end, the commissioners voted to have each employee use up to 80 hours of COVID-19 time off, then use their own sick days, then any comp days if available, and then vacation days. After that, if still needed, employees can go 40 days without pay and still maintain their employment.
These rules will be in effect at least until April 30, which would be about one year from when the county first started providing up to 80 hours of paid COVID-19 time off.
Pruss said it is difficult for some employees because they don’t have much sick time or vacation and may need more time now.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said there are other illnesses or diseases that also may wipe out sick days and more, such as cancer. If there aren’t any more federal programs for COVID-19, the employees probably do need to take sick days, comp days and so forth, he said.
The county board also voted to clarify that any employee who had used 80 hours of COVID-19 pay in 2020 would not get another 80 hours of COVID-19 pay if exposed again this year.
Uhlir said part of the reason the county will never be able to make a policy that is fair to everyone is not everyone will get COVID-19.
“What we’re trying to do is do our part by offering the 80 hours of having that employee not come in because they are sick,” Uhlir said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt, Christian Ohl and Eric Stinson, who is commissioner-elect.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, highway superintendent; Joe Smith, county attorney; Todd Volk, sheriff; Jon Downey, investigator with sheriff’s office; Monica Rotherham, district court clerk; Jeff Hackerott, Madison County assessor; several road foremen; five from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, 15 minutes, including time as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
