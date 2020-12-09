Madison County Courthouse NDN
Daily News archive

MADISON — Madison County is looking to get a road agreement in place with a business that plans to do a lot of dirt hauling on newly resurfaced county roads west of Norfolk.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, an agreement between Granville Custom Homes and the county was reviewed but is still being tweaked after the company and county both sought some modifications.

Granville is planning to move some dirt along 25th Street north of Norfolk to the Bradford Business Park, which is located northeast of the intersection of South 37th Street and West Omaha Avenue.

The dirt would be moved over four or five years, with the county’s concern that it has newly surfaced roads with 37th Street and Eisenhower Avenue and doesn’t want them damaged.

Dick Johnson, Madison County road engineer, said the tentative agreement ensures that all weight restrictions are followed.

“Basically, I just want to make sure that if there are damages, we have recourse,” he said.

Sheriff Todd Volk said Madison County does not have any truck scales, but the Nebraska State Patrol does. It also performs routine weight inspections, he said.

Ron Schmidt, a commissioner, said he would like to encourage that the agreement include significant weight restrictions from February to April. That’s when the frost is leaving the ground.

Some northern states significantly reduce weight allowances on county roads to protect their roads in the spring, he said.

Commissioners directed Johnson to negotiate an agreement that is satisfactory to both him and Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, regarding weight restrictions and limiting loads during spring.

There also is expected to be a provision that any significant dirt spilled on the roads must be swept off. In the past when the county has not had that agreement, the dirt can get wet and cause slick spots for unsuspecting motorists.

