MADISON — The bridges of Madison County are going to get a going over.
The county’s board of commissioners on Tuesday approved a pair of agreements with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for inspection of 40 bridge structures and five full fracture critical inspections.
The 40 bridge inspections are due for inspection in 2022 and come at an estimated cost of $145 per bridge. The five full fracture critical inspections also due this year come at an estimated cost of $2,120 per bridge.
Commissioner Eric Stinson asked what the full fracture critical inspections were — besides obviously being more thorough.
Dick Johnson, Madison County’s road superintendent, said the bridges that will get the additional treatment are all truss bridges. These are steel bridges, and if there is a failure of one of the steel structures, the whole bridge likely will fail.
These bridges are more complicated, so they put a dye into the steel to see if there is any cracking that becomes visible, especially around the joints, Johnson said.
“So it’s basically following the rules of the Federal Highway Administration,” he said.
Commissioners then voted to approve all the bridge inspections as part of the consent agenda.
One of the five bridges is the crooked bridge north of Norfolk on Eisenhower Avenue, which is not being used.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir questioned why the bridge needs to be inspected if it is not used and is going to be replaced.
Johnson said it still must be inspected according to regulations.