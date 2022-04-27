MADISON — A company that is partnering with 32 ethanol plants across five states to capture carbon dioxide and transport it by pipeline to North Dakota is continuing to work with ethanol plants and landowners to secure easements for the pipeline.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners was given an update Tuesday on the company’s proposed $4.5 billion carbon dioxide pipeline that would go through Nebraska and four other states, with the carbon ultimately injected deep underground.
Grant Terry, one of the senior project managers for Summit Carbon Solutions, said the company is working with ethanol plants to reduce their carbon intensity scores. Last week, for example, it added another Minnesota ethanol plant, he said.
A plant that typically might have a carbon intensity score of 50 to 54 can lower it by more than half, Terry said.
The Ames, Iowa-based company has proposed nearly 315 miles of pipeline in Nebraska to collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk. It includes placing a compression site at the ethanol plant.
Carbon dioxide that normally would have been released into the air goes through a three-stage compression process, then is carried by pipeline into North Dakota for permanent sequestration, Terry said.
“We’re going to be drilling I’d say 1½ to 2 miles to get under certain geologic formations,” Terry said. “It’s a capped off layer. I’m not a geologist, so I can speak to it briefly.”
Terry said lowering the carbon intensity scores enables the ethanol plants to stay competitive for up to the next 15 years as many states work to reduce carbon emissions.
Seth Harder, CEO of the Husker Ag ethanol plant near Plainview, said the pipeline represents a rare opportunity.
There are 276 million gas-burning vehicles on the road today and, every hour, 2,000 more vehicles are sold. Only 4% are electrical, Harder said.
“We have a low-carbon solution right now and with this project, we can be a zero-carbon solution,” Harder said.
Hardly anyone in Nebraska hasn’t benefited from the ethanol boom, Harder said. And with the carbon pipeline, it offers a solution for the next 50 years to further reduce carbon until electrical vehicles can be perfected and more green electrical energy is produced, he said.
At a meeting in January, representatives from Summit told the county board the proposed route in Madison County would come up from Platte County, cross the southwestern part of Madison County diagonally to the northeast before then going across northwest Stanton County and moving diagonally to just east of Sioux City, Iowa, There it would connect with another route.
Another Summit pipeline from Atkinson and Holt County would cross from the west to the east part of Madison County, where a short segment also would connect from Husker Ag, between Plainview and Osmond.
Along with Nebraska, Summit Carbon Solutions is looking at capturing carbon in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The county commissioners did not take any action Tuesday on the presentation or anything related to the carbon pipeline.
In Nebraska, the six ethanol plants that previously were identified by Summit are in Atkinson, Central City, Wood River and York, along with Husker Ag in Plainview and Louis Dreyfus of Norfolk.
Navigator CO2 Ventures also is working on a five-state carbon dioxide pipeline that would extend across Madison County from an ethanol plant in Albion. Some fertilizer plants may be added as well, with plans for that pipeline also to go toward Sioux City, Iowa.
Navigator’s proposal includes 160 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, with the carbon proposed to be transported to central Illinois, where it will be permanently stored deep underground.
