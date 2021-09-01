County board reviews ways to stop the coronavirus

MADISON — With what appears to be a resurgence of the coronavirus in parts of the United States, including Nebraska, the Madison County Board of Commissioners reviewed its COVID-19 protocol for county employees on Tuesday.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said the protocol was developed in part based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
After an email was sent out recently to employees outlining it, some questions occurred. One of the questions was if a person has COVID-19 and comes to work and exposes the rest of the employees in the office, what happens to the remaining employees?
Pruss said the protocol is that if employees aren’t vaccinated, they are supposed to quarantine for five days. If they are vaccinated and don’t have any symptoms, they can remain at work, she said.
That prompted questions from the county board, including who will ask the employees if they are vaccinated and whether the county should ask that.
Commissioners said they don’t feel comfortable having elected officials ask their employees if they have been vaccinated.
Pruss said employees are not required to provide that information, but some of them have divulged it.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county should take reasonable precautions to prevent its spread. That includes sanitizing surfaces and door handles regularly, encouraging employees not to touch their faces and also to wash their hands regularly.
Pruss said one of the concerns is that an elected official could lose his or her whole staff, depending if people are vaccinated. And while some offices can have workers do their jobs remotely, others cannot, such as county and district court.
Joe Smith, county attorney, asked how would elected officials know if employees are vaccinated without asking.
“If they volunteer (the information), I don’t care, but I certainly don’t want to require cards,” Smith said. “If we don’t know, how do you set a protocol based on that knowledge?”
After discussing various scenarios, commissioners voted to establish the following guidelines:
— COVID-19 patients are covered by sick pay. If they don’t have any sick pay, they also may use vacation days and comp time.
— Employees may wear masks but aren’t required to do so. The only exception would be if the elected official in the office directs that all employees in the office must wear one.
— Offices may go back to taking temperatures of employees as they did previously, but it is not mandatory.
— Offices that need disinfecting wipes or disinfectants may go to the clerk’s office and get them. There are some left from the elections. Each office is required to disinfect its own office.
Among the concerns for which there was no answer was people getting COVID without having a temperature and people who have been vaccinated but still get it.
Uhlir said he doesn’t want to over-police the issue, but if people have concerns, they can contact him or one of the other commissioners.
Commissioner Eric Stinson agreed. It is hoped that employees would be responsible. If they don’t feel well, they should not show up for work and instead stay home until they are well.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, county sheriff; Joe Smith, county attorney; 10 from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 51 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Rescheduled the public hearing date for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget to Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m.
— Authorized implementation of wage increase for county employees during the pay period that includes Oct. 1.
— Acknowledge receipt of the official bond for Sam Kohler as clerk of Sanitary and Improvement District 5.
— Authorized the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to provide flu shots to county employees.
— Approved purchase of a dump truck for Road District 2 from Sourcewell not to exceed $175,000.
— Approved a change order for the Madison County 2021 Asphaltic Projects, resulting in a net increase of $28,875.
— Acknowledge the cash amounts on June 30, in county offices as follows: County assessor $85, county attorney $50, county clerk $25, county court $500, county sheriff $3,418, county treasurer, $1,065, public defender $56, register of deeds $165.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the annual Certification of Program Compliance to Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classification and Standards.
— Authorized the county board to receive federal assistance from the Department of Transportation through the Emergency Relief Program (ER) of the Federal Highway Administration for $27,867 for permanent repairs, $11,859.95 for emergency repairs reimbursement and $1,586.80 for permanent/urgent permanent reimbursement; and $6,912 for emergency repairs; and $14,721 for emergency repairs.
— Adopted 2021-22 fiscal year budget levy allocations for rural fire districts of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove and Norfolk, as well as the Madison County Agricultural Society and the Norfolk Sanitary District.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.