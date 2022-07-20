MADISON — Budget talks will pick up later this month for the Madison County Board of Commissioners, but pieces of the puzzle began falling into place Tuesday.
Meeting in the morning, the board proposed a salary increase of 6.5% for county employees and approved Sheriff Todd Volk’s request to add more deputies and corrections officers.
Board chairman Troy Uhlir opened the discussion on salaries, noting that past talks had been about bringing employees up to at least $15 per hour, and working to set a base salary for each office and making annual adjustments from there. That work is ongoing with Zelle HR, a human resources consulting firm.
Commissioners noted that because the county has had to increase wages to hire employees, in some cases the new hires’ starting wage nearly equaled that of current employees. That’s why the goal is to set a base rate for each office as a starting point.
Recently, the board voted to do away with buying down the employees’ health insurance deductible from $2,600 to $1,500. But because not all employees met even a $1,500 deductible, that practice benefited only about 20% of the employees in the past year.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said eliminating the deductible buy-down would save the county about $100,000, making it possible for the board to consider salary increases to benefit all employees.
The board agreed that a pay increase of 6% to 6.5% may be possible this year.
Uhlir said he would begin meeting with elected officials to go over their budgets. When that is complete, the board will know if the proposed wage hike will work.
“When the numbers come back and if the total is really crazy and affects the budget, we may have to relook at this,” Uhlir said.
Veterans Service Officer Gregg Hanson asked for more definite guidance on salaries before beginning his budget. Uhlir said elected officials could use a 6.5% increase in pay to figure their budgets.
Schmidt suggested those departments that have employees working for less than $15 per hour use a 6.5% increase to do one budget but also do one that raises the wages under $15 an hour to $15 and add the 6.5% increase.
Those budgets would be preliminary and subject to final approval by the board at budget setting time.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said wages are an important part of what the county can provide its employees and that it needs to be competitive.
Added Uhlir, “We’re trying to stay competitive with the marketplace for employees and keeping in mind it’s taxpayers’ money that we’re using to fund it.”
More law enforcement
Volk met with the board to request hiring two more patrol deputies, two more corrections officers and a salaried administrative position.
He said Madison County has five fewer patrol officers than other counties in the state with a similar population. Madison County has 16 patrol deputies, which is one for every 2,048 residents. As an example, Buffalo County has one deputy for every 1,767 residents.
Volk noted that Madison County is running four courtrooms and that his department needs to supply officers for each for security.
“Some days we are running short,” he said, adding that his department is two officers short of being fully staffed.
The sheriff said his officers continue to assist with other communities in the county as needed, including the City of Norfolk.
Even though the board authorized Volk to hire up to five more employees, finding them won’t be easy.
Volk said his department attends career days at area colleges to talk about law enforcement jobs with students, adding that, hopefully, one day things will get back to where more students think a career in law enforcement is something to pursue.
Also Tuesday, the commissioners changed their minds on how to handle funds from the National Opioid Litigation Settlement.
In December, the commissioners voted to accept the funds for possible use to help those in recovery and for drug education. After learning that the settlement would mean $154,000 for Madison County paid out over 18 years, the board agreed to have the funds go to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund.
Uhlir said it’s probably better that the funds bolster the state fund. Some of that money does return to Madison County’s Region IV and other rehabilitation centers.
Sheriff Volk noted that the state fund also provides Narcan to the county. Narcan is a medication designed to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Carlotta Weidner, deputy county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; six other county employees, and two reporters. No one from the public attended.
Meeting lasted 40 minutes, not including an afternoon session when the county board met as the board of equalization to review property valuation protests.
ACTION ITEMS
— Met as a board of equalization in the afternoon to review property valuation protests.
— Approved a revised interlocal agreement with the State of Nebraska Administrative Office of Probation to facilitate the operation of the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court for a term of July 1 through June 30, 2025.
— Approved a change order for Project C-84-394 Stanton County resulting in a net increase of $36,010.
