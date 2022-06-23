MADISON — Libraries in small towns are just as important to their patrons and rural areas as libraries are to patrons in cities.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners was reminded of that Wednesday during the Madison County Library Association’s annual meeting with the county board to review the services provided by libraries and ways the libraries have benefited from the funds the county provided.
The county typically provides about $40,000 to the association, with the libraries using the funds to help supplement offerings. The association divides the funds between the libraries in Madison, Battle Creek, Tilden, Meadow Grove and Newman Grove.
The exact amount of this year’s contribution will be determined later this summer as the county works through its budget for the next fiscal year.
Lori Porter, Madison library director, provided this year’s report for the association.
Usually the directors from each of the libraries show up and provide reports, but on Wednesday they were conducting summer reading programs in their towns. The directors sent in letters to the commissioners, listing some of their activities and uses.
“Everybody is really happy with what you guys are doing for us,” Porter said. “We appreciate the money, and it helps us out with the extra books. Some of them are using it for their summer reading program.”
Porter said another use with some libraries is for electronics, such as computers.
“Battle Creek, I know their main computer crashed, so they were lucky to get the money to replace it,” Porter said.
“There’s a lot of great things going on,” said Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, who recently visited the Madison library following a city council meeting.
Uhlir said in reading the letters, he can see the passion the librarians have for their communities and patrons.
“Looking at the activities and the out-of-the box thinking, that money is being well spent,” he said.
Upcoming activities of the libraries in the coming year will include:
— Saturday, July 9, at the Madison County Fair, librarians will offer crafts for children.
— The Madison County Library Association meets every two months, with summer reading one of the favorite activities now.
— Madison has its new learning center operating, with a new ESL class starting in July. Already more than 30 people have signed up, with it likely to be broken up into two classes. Northeast Community College is partnering to provide the instructors.
— Madison will have a police officer come in and read to the children, possibly dressing as a shark.
Porter reiterated that the library directors regretted that they could not attend the meeting because of summer reading programs.
It was the first one of these meetings in 12 years that Cindy Lee Simeon, director for the Raymond A. Whitwer Tilden Public Library, had missed.