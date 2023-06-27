MADISON — Madison County hired a Lincoln company to assist with hiring and employment issues a couple of years ago.
Last week as part of the last meeting of the current fiscal year, the Madison County Board of Commissioners received several annual reports, including an update from Zelle Consulting.
Jordan Suarez, Zelle human resources consultant, said employees and supervisors have been contacting her with issues that come up.
Zelle also is assisting the county with employment recruiting, with six positions being worked on. The positions range from a property appraiser in the assessor’s office to a maintenance worker in one of the road districts, Suarez said.
“We send out weekly updates to the department heads so they know where we are at in the process,” she said.
Job descriptions have been completed with each of the departments that wanted assistance, Suarez said. The final draft was to be sent to the clerk’s office to see if the descriptions needed to be adjusted, she said.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said her only suggestion would be to have Suarez work with the department supervisors in the coming year to talk about performance reviews for employees.
Pruss said her preference would be to get those reviews in April or May before budget deliberations because that could have an impact on employee wages.
Pruss said she appreciates having Suarez and her availability when questions arise.
ALSO DURING the meeting, another of the annual updates was on emergency management.
Bobbi Risor, who serves as the Region 11 Emergency Management coordinator, provided a detailed report to commissioners and discussed the highlights. Region 11 covers Pierce, Antelope and Madison counties.
The past year included several table-top exercises, classes and working with others in the county to notify them of changes or opportunities.
She also helped to coordinate efforts when there were accidents or possible spills involving hazardous materials.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he is aware of all the training that takes place and has received regular emails about them.
Risor said the training includes twice-a-year “chiefs meetings” where law enforcement, first responders and the chiefs, captains and the sheriff’s department get together and plan.
The new communication radios are appreciated, but change always can be a challenge, she said.
Uhlir said it is exciting to think that now law enforcement, first responders and rural fire can communicate with one another or soon will be able.
“I’m excited that we’re getting closer,” Uhlir said.
Sheriff Todd Volk said one of the things that was noticed was during funnel cloud situations, in areas in the county weather spotters can have difficulty communicating, especially low valleys.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt questioned if Region 11 would need to do anything to prepare for the increased train traffic that will be happening, especially through Norfolk, in the years ahead. That could include the length of trains blocking intersections longer.
Risor said she would not have much to do with regulating trains through Norfolk, but she would help to make sure first responders are prepared in case of emergency, such as a derailment or spill.