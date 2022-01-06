MADISON — The new year is a time for resolutions.
That also applies to the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which passed a series of resolutions Tuesday during its first meeting of the new year.
Commissioners also made a series of appointments and reappointments to boards, including the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
Among the actions taken, Troy Uhlir was reappointed chairman of the county board. Eric Stinson was appointed vice chairman, succeeding Ron Schmidt.
Schmidt was appointed chairman of the board of equalization. Stinson was appointed the vice chairman. Stinson was appointed chairman of the social services board. Uhlir was appointed vice chairman of that board.
There are some appointments where all three county commissioners will fill in, including overseer of the courthouse, jail and grounds and the railroad transportation safety district.
Other appointments were:
County physician — Midwest Health Partners; county law librarian — Monica Rotherham; county highway superintendent — Richard Johnson, liaison, Uhlir.
Planning and zoning administrator — Heather McWhorter; veterans’ service officer — Gregg Hanson; county weed superintendent — Donald Svitak; Madison County Health Board — Midwest Health Partners, Anne Pruss, county clerk, and Todd Volk, sheriff; budget committee — Pruss, Johnson, Uhlir and Nancy Scheer;
Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging — Stinson; alternate, Schmidt; Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation — Schmidt, alternate, Uhlir; North Star Services — Uhlir; alternate, Stinson; Region 4 Behavioral Health System — Schmidt; alternate, Uhlir;
Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services — Uhlir; alternate, Schmidt; local emergency planning committee member — Uhlir; alternate, Schmidt.
Region 11 emergency management — Uhlir; alternate, Stinson; Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator — Schmidt; alternate, Stinson; Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition — Stinson; alternate, Uhlir; Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District — Uhlir, alternate, Stinson; non-elected representative, McWhorter;
Norfolk Area Economic Development Council — Schmidt; alternate, Uhlir; Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department — Stinson; alternate, Uhlir; community representative, Linda Miller;
Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau advisory board (ex-officio) — Uhlir; alternate, Schmidt; county depositories — Bank First, Norfolk; Bank of Newman Grove, Newman Grove; Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust, Norfolk; Frontier Bank, Madison; Madison County Bank, Madison; Midwest Bank, Norfolk; NPAIT/PMA Financial Network, Lincoln; Pinnacle Bank, Madison; U.S. Bank, Norfolk; and Union Bank & Trust, Lincoln.
The Norfolk Daily News was again chosen to be the county’s official newspaper. The newspaper also posts all legal notices on its website.