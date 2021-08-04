MADISON — Behavioral Health Specialists, which most recently expanded by purchasing and remodeling the Golden Living Center, reissued new and old bonds Tuesday totaling about $5.25 million.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners conducted a public hearing on behalf of Behavioral Health Specialists and then authorized the issuance of the bonds. Some of the reiussed bonds are at a lower interest rate, which is expected to save the mental health and addiction services provider about $200,000 over the life of the bonds.
With the commissioners issuing the bonds, the entity can receive nonprofit interest rates. A political subdivision is required to issue the bonds for it to be tax exempt. The county has been the issuer for other nonprofits in the past.
Andy Forney of D.A. Davidson of Omaha, which will issue the bonds, said the county doesn’t have any liability obligations, with Behavioral Health Specialists obligated to pay the funds back.
Interest rates have continued to decline, with the most beneficial option to combine all existing and new debt together at a new, lower rate, Forney said.
The weighted average of all the outstanding debt was 3.4%, and the new weighted average of all the debt will be about 2.5%. There is some new debt added to it, which will help Behavioral Health Specialists to complete its renovation, Forney said.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir, who serves on the Behavioral Health Specialists board, said Behavioral Health Specialists now owns property in Norfolk along Norfolk Avenue, and Sunrise Place and some other property in Columbus, along with the former Golden Living Center.
The former nursing home has been extensively remodeled, with one of the wings being used to serve up to 24 clients. The assisted living side will be used to add services.
Behaviorial Health Specialists offers alcohol and drug treatment, including short-term care, community support and an intensive outpatient program.
Uhlir declared a conflict of interest and did not vote. The other commissioners voted 2-0 to authorize the revenue bonds to be issued following the public hearing.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Sheriff Todd Volk, three from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 13 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
* Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
*Acknowledged receipt of levy allocations requests for rural fire districts of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove Norfolk, Madison County Agricultural and Norfolk Sanitary District.
* Acknowledged receipt of expenditures of emergency funds from all available sources,
the invoking of mutual aid agreements, and the applying of the State of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor’s Emergency Fund regarding the July 9-10, wind damage event.
* Authorized advertising the purchase of two dump trucks, a loader and a maintainer.
* Reviewed the 2021-22 fiscal year budget requests and set up a timetable for consideration.
* Reviewed written reports and processed claims.