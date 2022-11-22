MADISON — Madison County’s Board of Commissioners heard from a citizen Monday who recommended that a zoning law he voted for be changed.
Larry Sinclair of Meadow Grove told the board that regulation 703, which says a building permit will expire if the work isn’t completed within a year, needs to be more flexible or “thrown out completely because it's something that doesn't work the best in a rural environment.”
Sinclair shared his story of trying to get a house built near Meadow Grove after obtaining a permit and paying the required square footage fee of $357 in October 2020. Because the house wasn’t finished a year later, he was asked to pay the square footage fee when he filed for another permit.
“It is an onerous and unworkable regulation,” Sinclair said, adding that “it's really unfair to pay twice.”
He said not being able to do much construction in the winter months that first year was a factor. Then came the pandemic, which created supply chain issues and drove up prices for building materials.
Sinclair did receive a 90-day extension to complete the work, which is allowed by the zoning regulations if it appears the construction is nearing completion or there is a hardship.
“That's kind of the situation we got caught in,” Sinclair said. “I'm not making excuses for myself, but I'm just telling you the reality of the situation. What I didn't expect was the zoning and planning department being so rigid on their regulations.”
Sinclair admitted to being on the Madison County Joint Planning Commission when that regulation was put in place. At that time, he said, adding the square footage fee made the permit process more equitable than a flat permit fee.
Sinclair said he didn’t want to bring his recommendation to the commissioners because the proper venue would have been the planning commission. “But I had trouble getting on that agenda, and so I’m here today to get my say,” he said.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir, noting that he was playing the devil’s advocate, said, “I’m not saying I disagree with you, but you were OK with it for all those years until it's affecting you.”
“It’s not just me running into it,” Sinclair responded. “There's been a lot of guys that have run up against 703 and they just pay twice, because then the problem goes away.”
Sinclair said he’s trying to bring a new house on tax rolls, noting that the house is “weather tight” and that he probably needs another six months for detail work before it’s done.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt told Sinclair that if the house isn’t on the tax rolls, then he’s saved money by not paying those taxes.
“I understand where you are coming from. I would say maybe this needs to be changed but I won’t change it so that you don’t have to pay it,” Schmidt said.
The board agreed to take the matter under advisement. Uhlir said that if the regulation truly is an issue, then it needs to be fixed.
Also Tuesday, the board met briefly with attorney Jason Doelle and his clients, Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, regarding a bridge the Julsens want built on their property, at 1741 340th Ave., Newman Grove.
The county has been working with the couple about the possibility of replacing a bridge over Shell Creek. It is, the Julsens maintain, the best access to their property. They asked to be on Tuesday’s agenda to hear what’s been done as far as plans to replace the bridge.
Sometime in early 1940, two bridges existed on the Madison and Boone county-line road prior to the counties agreeing to change the creek’s channel and use only one bridge. A contract from that time requires Madison County to maintain the bridge even though it is in Boone County.
Over the years, the bridge was replaced and repaired but is now closed after it was deemed unsafe. The county has put in a temporary road with three culverts beneath it, but even as dry as it was this summer, the culverts were clogged with corn stalks that moved down the creek after it rained.
County attorney Joe Smith requested the board move into executive session because of possible litigation.
After reconvening in open session, Uhlir said the board isn’t ready to commit to anything but that the matter will be back on the agenda for the Tuesday, Dec. 20, commissioners’ meeting.
Uhlir said that would give the county more time to have some design questions answered and a better handle on costs.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Joe Smith, county attorney; 10 citizens; one media representative.
Meeting lasted 1 hour, 20 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved a change to the 2022 county employee policy and procedure manual to include clarification on compensation time.
— Appointed Nancy Scheer to the Madison County Board of Adjustments for a three-year term beginning Monday, Nov. 21.
— Appointed Shannon Brown to the Madison County Planning Commission for a three-year term beginning Monday, Nov. 21.
— Awarded a contract of $58,118.30 to the low bidder, Stealth Broadband of Norfolk, for the county’s new phone system and service contract.
— Approved a contract with TMS International for snow removal for the roads northeast of Norfolk.
— Approved the purchase of 1994 and 1996 Freightliner Truck in the amount of $30,000 each from Joe Sackville.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute an agreement to NACO for the county’s 2023 membership.
— Approved a land survey corner preservation agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for five years to engage the county and complete the work in a timely manner.
— Reviewed and processed claims and reviewed written reports, including:
— Notice of a public hearing from City of Norfolk to receive comments regarding the Wisner West Inc. redevelopment plan.
— A letter from the State of Nebraska Jail Standards Division advising that the annual jail inspection for the Nebraska Jail Standards will be Tuesday, Nov. 29.
— Heard from Jordan Suarez, with Zelle Human Resource Solutions, about progress being made on employee total compensation statements for Madison County employees. The statements will show what the employees have made so far this year, including salary and benefits. She said job descriptions for departments also are being worked on.