MADISON — A fast-growing public transit system in and around Norfolk received a financial boost on Wednesday.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved a request by North Fork Area Transit to apply for $750,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allotted to Madison County.
The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress to provide relief funds to state, local and tribal governments recovering from the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska’s share of ARPA was about $1 billion, including $6.4 million to $6.8 million for Madison County. Other nearby counties also received significant funds, although considerably less than Madison County.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, and commissioner Ron Schmidt both voted to approve the request from North Fork Area Transit. Commissioner Eric Stinson couldn’t vote on the agenda item since he was unable to attend the meeting in person, but he did phone in to Wednesday’s meeting and said Norfolk’s public transit system is a worthwhile need for the area.
Of the $750,000 in funds that will be provided to North Fork Area Transit, $620,000 will be utilized for projects on the nonprofit group’s facility located at 307 W. Prospect Ave. The remaining $120,000 will be spent on the implementation and operation of “Route 4,” which will expand beyond Madison County and provide rides to people who live in Madison County but work at places like Lindsay Manufacturing. Route 4 could launch as soon as Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Three representatives from North Fork Area Transit — executive director Jeff Stewart, operations manager Josh Schmitz and transit manager Ignacio Gonzalez — attended the commissioners meeting.
Stewart said there is a “huge” need for public transit service in Northeast Nebraska, a statement backed by North Fork Area Transit’s 75% increase in ridership in May and June following the launches of the ForkLift and NiteLift bus routes in April and June, respectively.
“We are working to put together a comprehensive regional transportation plan that is going to address all of the needs in our community, surrounding communities, and help us get people where they need to go,” Stewart said. “... We’re opening up a huge area of opportunity (by) expanding our routes all the way out to Newman Grove.
“As you can imagine, that’s going to have a great impact.”
Stewart said additional routes, which also will expand to Wayne, are going to result in a large increase in ridership. Since North Fork Area Transit began providing routes to Madison, about 60 employees at the Tyson Foods plant on the south end of Madison have utilized the service daily, he said.
“We can’t express the importance of getting folks to work,” Stewart said, “especially with the job market the way it currently is where employers are having a hard time finding people to go to work. Add another wrinkle into that if they don’t have transportation.”
Additionally, North Fork Area Transit provides an average of 3,100 non-emergency medical transports per month.
Most of the expenses accumulated by North Fork Area Transit are not locally funded. Federal and state funds support 75% of North Fork Area Transit’s functions, and Stewart said agreements are in place for the organization to receive federal and state assistance for the next five years.
Stewart said services provided by North Fork Area Transit aren’t just a plus for riders, but for local businesses, as well. North Fork Area Transit is bringing a projected $4.5 million back into the local economy through local contractors, stores and a fuel and oil company, he said.
Uhlir said that the county board is happy to help the public transit group achieve its goal of reaching 50,000 in service population, as well as provide the local support that public transit needs.
“I think in large communities, (public transit) is definitely needed, and I think we’re showing that, even in the size of our community … there’s a need,” Uhlir said.
Schmidt called public transit “a great tool and a big plus for economic development.”
Madison County’s allotment of ARPA funds for North Fork Area Transit will be a one-time occurrence, Uhlir said. The county board chairman said he’s grateful that ARPA funds are available because he doesn’t know if the county would have levied for the funds based on some of the feedback commissioners have received.
“We’re putting a lot of trust in you, so there’s a lot of weight,” Uhlir told Stewart. “Let’s get it done and help these folks out.”
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir and Ron Schmidt
Others in attendance: Eric Stinson by phone; Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; one deputy county clerk; six from the public and three from the media.
Meeting lasted: 56 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Considered the vacation or abandonment of part of the platted cul-de-sac on Andy’s Lake Road north of the north right-of-way of Andy’s Lake Road as platted in Andy’s Lake Development No. 2 in the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 23 North, Range 1.
— Discussed the 2021-22 annual Madison County Historical Society review.
— Approved the provision of $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for North Fork Area Transit.
— Discussed a National Opioid Settlements Allocation notice.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.