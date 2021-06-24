MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners began budget discussions Tuesday for the next fiscal year budget, with no end-of-year surprises.
The 2020-21 fiscal year ends June 30, with the 2021-22 fiscal year starting Thursday, July 1. The actual budget hearing and final consideration of the 2021-22 fiscal year budget is not scheduled to take place until September, with the county using cash reserves to pay for expenses until then.
As is routine, the county board reviewed office budgets and fund balances at the last meeting before the fiscal year ends. Unlike many years, however, the county board did not need to consider any resolutions to transfer budget authority to cover offices that did not have adequate funds to complete the fiscal year.
The county board also met with some of the elected officials to begin discussions of salaries of appointed officials for 2021-22 fiscal year. Most of the salary requests were increases of 2% or 3%.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said one exception might by the sheriff’s department. That’s because the sheriff’s department is short of deputies now and has been having trouble finding adequate numbers with the pay seemingly behind other departments, he said.
Also on Tuesday, Kathryn Liebers, chief probation officer for the District 7 state office, said there’s going to be a need for a modest budget increase in the coming fiscal year for her office.
“Bottom line, we’re looking at a $30,000 increase for the upcoming year,” Liebers said.
That will cover a new phone system, installation of it and any type of updates needed. The probation office requested three proposals and received two back.
The new phone system is needed because parts are hard to find for the old one and more phones are needed, with the new system capable of up to 200 phones. The old system isn’t supported any longer.
Bob Lowe, deputy chief probation officer for the Norfolk office, gave an example. Lowe said he was working on a refurbished phone and when he called on it initially, he reached a medical provider’s voicemail in Grand Island.
“It obviously wasn’t cleaned as good at it should have been,” he said.
Liebers said the phone system is critical, with nine auto attendant mailboxes. Part of the use includes chemical test call-ins and announcements in English and Spanish.
Madison County is the lead agency for District 7 and would be responsible for 63% of the costs, with the other six counties in the district responsible for the rest. That means Madison County’s increase will be about $18,000.
The rest of the budget and the increase will be shared by the other counties in the district office as well.
“Right now, we serve on average 1,000 clients throughout the seven-county district — adults and juveniles,” Liebers said.
Commissioners did not take action on the request, but the county’s budget committee will note it as it prepares the next budget.
At most of the meetings this summer, the county board will continue budget discussions.