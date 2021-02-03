MADISON — A company from Harlan, Iowa, was awarded contracts Tuesday to conduct 12 asphalt overlay projects in late summer in Madison County.
Western Engineering was awarded $5.36 million in contracts for projects around the county during Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners. The contracts cover just over 17 miles of roads all around Madison County.
If weather and other factors hold out, that would make the most roads ever resurfaced in one year in the county.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the bid averages out to about $307,000 per mile. The bid was about $700,000 lower than the next lowest bid, which came from a Lincoln company.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said the per mile cost is good considering nearly half of the miles aren’t just overlays, but they projects also include rebuilding the base.
“We probably have 7 or 8 (miles) that need to be stabilized,” Uhlir said.
Schmidt said it helps to have more projects put together because the county gets more competitive bids. In the past, the county was just resurfacing about 5 miles.
Then a couple of years ago, the county began bonding up to $5 million in addition to other road construction outlays. The idea is that because road construction projects increase greater than inflation and the county had fallen significantly behind trying to maintain its 120 miles of asphalt, bonding could help to get the roadwork caught up.
On several projects, the old worn layers of asphalt have to be removed and ground up. In some cases, the ground below the asphalt also is removed and repacked, sometimes with other materials, especially if it has moisture problems. Then the ground-up asphalt is repacked and covered with several inches of fresh asphalt.
Uhlir said a good example where stabilization is needed are the backroads out of Battle Creek toward Norfolk. There’s about 2 miles where the road is wavy because it is wet underneath the asphalt, he said.
“We have to stabilize that; otherwise we overlay that and in five years, we’re back,” Uhlir said. “Let’s spend the money, stabilize the road and then hopefully have a much longer use out of it.”
Schmidt said other roads with heavy traffic also get grooves worn into them. Those roads also have to be torn up and stabilized, he said, or it will happen again.
The work is scheduled to take place from Aug. 1 through October. Last year, Madison County completed 12 miles of overlay projects.
One of the projects not included in the 17 miles is Madison County’s reconstruction of Old Hadar Road. The 3 miles from Eisenhower Avenue in Norfolk to Hadar covers 2 miles in Madison County, with 1½ miles of it previously approved for reconstruction by the county board. Pierce County resurfaced its mile already when Madison County applied a temporary fix.
This year, Madison County is looking for a permanent fix, which will include replacing everything for 1½ miles, re-establishing the base and making it concrete. The final half mile toward Eisenhower Avenue has a stable base and will just have a new asphalt resurface.
The half-mile portion was among the 17 miles approved Tuesday by the county board.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Joe Smith, county attorney; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; two other county officials, one from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 52 minutes, including meeting as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of tax corrections.
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved the purchase of a V plow for $11,400 from Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. of Sioux City, Iowa.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with Pierce County for cost sharing expense of the Hadar Road project.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute an interlocal agreement with Region 4 Behavioral Health Systems under the Interlocal Cooperation Act for the State of Nebraska.
— Authorized advertising bids for what is known as Bridge No. C005901905.
— Awarded contracts in the amount of $5,364,145 to the low bidder, Western Engineering of Harlan, Iowa, for the Norfolk Southeast Overlay, Norfolk South Overlay, Meadow Grove North Overlay, Norfolk Southeast Overlay, Hadar Road Overlay, Norfolk Southeast Overlay, Norfolk Southwest Overlay, Newman Grove Northeast Overlay, Norfolk Southeast Overlay, Battle Creek East Overlay, Norfolk Southwest Overlay and Tilden East Overlay. Some of the projects with the same names have multiple phases.
— Canceled a check payable to the Douglas County sheriff.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Union Bank & Trust Co.
— Approved the appointment of Travis Amen of Battle Creek to the Madison County Joint Planning Commission for a three-year term, effective February 2021.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.