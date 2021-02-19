MADISON — Madison County serves as the lead county for an eight-county program that helps juveniles with school attendance issues, tutoring and other needs.
As the lead county, that also means there can be additional paperwork.
That was evident Wednesday as the Madison County Board of Commissioners met with Carey Hopkins to discuss the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Partnership, a community plan, memorandums of understanding between the counties and how grant funds will be distributed.
Hopkins, the chief juvenile accountability officer, said the plan covers the eight counties, considers the needs assessment and then does a plan for the eight counties. This year’s community plan lasts through 2025, which is longer than the past.
“We look ahead and try to come up with those needs,” Hopkins said. “We all know that it is ever changing, so we will have to revise and change some of those things.”
The plan covers such things as juvenile court, in-home appointments with students and their parents and tutoring sessions. There also is an in-school center for students who are suspended in Norfolk.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, who represents the county on the Juvenile Accountability Administration Board, said juvenile services often serves as a “catch all.”
And thanks to all the grants, the county doesn’t have to provide a lot of funds, Uhlir said.
Following the discussion, commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the comprehensive plan. In another motion, they authorized Uhlir — as board chairman — to sign the grant papers as they arrive, with the understanding that the other seven counties will turn over their funds to Madison County for administering the program.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked about how many juveniles are served.
Hopkins said it varies. There are seven students attending the Norfolk in-school center, but on days like Wednesday when there is tutoring, it can be 12 or so.
There also are Diversion meetings throughout the eight counties. Diversion is an informal probationary type program that attempts to rehabilitate juveniles under the age of 19 who have violated the law for the first time.
Hopkins said there are 15 new cases in Wayne County. There also are another 15 to 20 cases in Knox, Pierce and Stanton counties. Cuming and Burt counties have their own Diversion program, as well as Boone County. Madison County also has its own program.
Those are just the “live, open cases” with Diversions, but there also are truancy cases for those eight counties.
“There are so many active things going on with all these counties and all the projects or pieces that it is hard to come up with a number served,” Hopkins said.