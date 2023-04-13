MADISON — Finding dirt has been an issue this spring for local road projects.
So on Tuesday, the Madison County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a change order with Western Engineering of Harlan, Iowa, that calls for the company to complete the grading on a portion of 835th Road, with the grading expected to begin next week.
Dick Johnson, county roads superintendent, presented the change order to commissioners during their meeting Tuesday.
The work includes the grading, including shoulder work, for the east mile of the 835th Road project, for a cost of $105,847. The work was approved in a change order.
Johnson said given the difficulty the county has had finding significant amounts of dirt, the change order calls for the company to complete the grading. That made the most sense to keep the project on schedule.
The project, which covers 3 miles, had been bid last year. After the grading is completed, it will have 8 inches of asphalt installed. The road is an east-west road and handles a lot of traffic, including from a feedlot.
Later this spring, a preconstruction meeting will take place. Most of the asphalt will be poured under traffic, so it is anticipated there won’t be significant road closures.