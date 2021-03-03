MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners and county officials are preparing for major electrical work this summer that will disrupt operations at the courthouse.
On Tuesday, the county board voted to advertise for bids for the courthouse’s Telecommunications Room renovation and rewiring projects.
If the same company doesn’t get awarded both projects, the companies will have to work together to coordinate schedules.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said commissioners and courthouse officials are aware of the projects and are hoping the work can be completed over about two weeks in July. If not then, it is hoped for August or September.
Last year, work was completed on an updated phone and telecommunications system. In the course of installing that system, it was discovered that the courthouse’s electrical system is pushed to the limits. In addition, it was recommended the county replace the diesel generator that is tested regularly and used only in emergencies.
Just about everything in the courthouse is original equipment, which means most of it is about 50 years old. Additional concerns are that with the generator, for example, it no longer would be possible to get parts when it breaks.
The work will include a new switchboard and master control console. It also will involve redoing much of the electrical work in the courthouse.
The tentative plans are to close the courthouse on July 9 or 10. It is hoped that the courthouse would reopen on July 26.
If that time doesn’t work for the contractors, then it could be pushed to later. Plans are to continue with limited business or as much as possible.
“Anne (Pruss, county clerk) has done some legwork trying to find a mobile office for the treasurer's office that we can run power to,” Uhlir said. “We have to tie into the state’s internet service to run the treasurer’s office as well as the sheriff’s office.”
Uhlir said county officials and judges have been accommodating in the courthouse since the plans were first discussed last fall.
Eric Stinson, another commissioner, said residents would be encouraged to conduct their business ahead of time as much as possible. In addition, much of the business can now be completed online, he said.
One of the benefits about doing the work now is that the county is hoping it will be able to have the work completed before there is a system failure and they are at the mercy of a contractor.
Ron Schmidt, another commissioner, said the current diesel generator is able to power up only for the emergency lighting. The new generator, which is expected to be operated by natural gas, will be able to handle more of the regular load, he said.
The final costs are not yet known until the bids arrive, but it is anticipated that the projects will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Once the contracts are awarded, commissioners will work with the companies to schedule times and announce it to the public.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; one from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 58 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of motor vehicle exemptions and tax list corrections.
— Authorized advertising for bids for asphaltic materials, armor coat gravel, road gravel, grader blades and culverts for 2021 year and set the bid opening date of March 25.
— Awarded a contract to the low bidder, B’s Enterprises Inc., in the amount of $86,145 for a project near Newman Grove.
— Approved two resolutions dealing with substitution of pledged securities with Bank First.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.