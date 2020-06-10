MADISON — A committee was approved Tuesday to review requests for proposals for putting together up to a $5 million bond proposal for resurfacing Madison County roads.
The Madison County board of commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to have the board’s budget review committee review the requests for proposals.
Dick Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, said the proposals are scheduled to be opened on Thursday.
The budget committee consists of Johnson, Troy Uhlir, county board chairman; Anne Pruss, county clerk; and Nancy Scheer, former county clerk.
“We’ll go through these (proposals) and make a recommendation to the board,” Uhlir said.
Johnson said he sent the information on the request for proposals to three bonding companies and three banks in Norfolk. One bank indicated it was not interested, he said.
More than likely, commissioners said they anticipate the interest rate on the bonds to be under 2%.
Before the county started issuing bonds for road projects last year, it typically could get about 5 or 6 miles resurfaced in a budget year. With about 200 miles of asphalt in the county, it was hard to keep up.
The overlay projects are anticipated to help the county get about 18 miles completed in a year, depending on the condition of the road. Last year, that goal was realized.
In many situations, the county can mill off an inch or two of road, then replace it with 3 to 5 inches of hot mix. The thickness depends on the road, the base and the traffic.
Uhlir said with other roads that are being worked on now, the county is under budget by several hundred thousand dollars.
“We may not need the full $5 million (this year),” he said, noting that the projects will be reviewed to determine which ones will get completed.
Members present: Chairman Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; Jeff Hackerott, assessor; nobody from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 57 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Approved agreements with Ewalt Law Office and Moyer & Moyer to provide legal representation of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation due to conflict.
— Appointed the county’s budget committee members to review requests for proposals on highway allocation bonds.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.