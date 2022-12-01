Madison County officials have provided an accounting of the county’s use of nearly $8 million in COVID-19 funding received since 2020.
As with other government entities, the county was entitled to receive federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, as well as the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). The funds were provided to state and local governments to bridge the gap in traditional funding sources as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County clerk Anne Pruss said that just over $1.1 million was received from the CARES Act to aid in paying for first responder and law enforcement salaries and associated costs, while another $6.8 million was received from ARPA to be used on a variety of county development and aid initiatives.
“We received the CARES funds in one lump sum in 2020,” Pruss said. “ARPA funds came in two installments. In 2021, we received the first half and in September of 2022, we received the second half.”
Of the ARPA fund expenditures, $2.5 million was used to aid rural fire departments with upgraded communication equipment and infrastructure, as well as another $2.5 million issued in $500,000 grants to the communities of Madison, Tilden, Battle Creek, Newman Grove and Meadow Grove.
“We formed a committee of the county highway superintendent, county commissioner chairman Troy Uhlir and myself, and we invited the mayor or a councilman from each of these cities to discuss this,” Pruss said.
Pruss explained that finding fiscally responsible ways to utilize the additional funds was easier said than done.
“When you think of $6.8 million ... you think about how you’re going to spend this. The idea was brought up that maybe a portion should be given to these cities to help reduce their tax requests.”
The county also issued $750,000 to Norfolk Area Transit and an additional $650,000 to be spent on county facility improvements, including a badly needed HVAC unit upgrade for the courthouse.
Another $81,000 has been allocated to the purchase of new cold-weather and utility equipment for the county, and about $270,000 remains unallocated, although these funds could likely be utilized on road improvements or other equipment purchases.
Pruss said the county also received an additional $44,000 in CARES funds to help cover 2020 election costs, including ballots, election workers and security, among other election-related costs.
The county has until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate these funds for use. All funds must be allocated and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
“The county is being very conservative as to what we’re doing with these dollars,” Pruss said.
Though technically the pandemic continues, Pruss said she does not expect any additional federal funding at this time.
Pruss said that without the needed funding, these expenditures could have been covered only through an additional tax burden on county residents. She added that without these funds, the county could not have helped the smaller communities that it did.
Each of the smaller communities that received money from the county had to provide documentation for how those funds were being utilized. Meadow Grove, for instance, is using its funds to install a sewer lift station.
“That’s a huge impact, especially when we’re looking at what’s occurred in this last budget year,” Pruss said. “Wages were going up. Costs were going up. Budgets were going up. Especially for places like the village of Meadow Grove ... these are good projects, and they are saving the taxpayers money.”