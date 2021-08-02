SCRIBNER — The Dodge County Fair moves into full swing as the first full week of August arrives.
Members of the Dodge County Fair board are inviting Northeast Nebraskans to “come on out to enjoy all the things a county fair has to offer — livestock, food, entertainment and clean family fun.”
The fair begins early in the week with shooting sports and wraps up with a woodcarving auction at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the fairgrounds exhibit hall in Scribner.
The week in between is packed with a variety of options to entertain fairgoers.
“What I’m looking most forward to is the Craig Morgan concert on Friday night. That’s what I want to see,” said Laurie Helgenberger, secretary of the Dodge County Agricultural Society.
Helgenberger said she is excited for Morgan’s upcoming performance, which was carried over from last year’s schedule.
“We had him booked for last summer, but due to COVID, our fair was canceled — except for the 4-H and FFA shows,” she said. “He was willing to roll everything over for this summer.”
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Opening acts will be Dylan Bloom and the Jason Earl Band. Admission for children ages 10 and under is free.
Fairgoers also will find the week filled with 4-H and open-class exhibits and competitions, including livestock, poultry, rocket launching and fashion.
A hamburger and hot dog lunch will be hosted by CVA at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, outside of the livestock show arena. Later that day, the Dodge County Fair Foundation will host its barbecue event at 5:30 p.m. in the beer garden tent.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, fairgoers will be treated at 7 p.m. to the Mid America Truck and Tractor Pullers Association truck and tractor pull at the west arena. Veterans with valid military identification are admitted for free to this event.
“That’s what we call our veterans night,” Helgenberger said. “We’re glad to do that for our veterans.”
Also at 7 p.m. Thursday, backyard gardening with Kathleen Cue will take place at the exhibit hall.
Throughout the day on Friday, Aug., 6, the Nebraska Antique Tractor Power demonstration will take place on the west side of the baseball field.
The Horn T Zoo Wildlife Petting Zoo will open at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and carnival rides will begin at 5 p.m.
At 10 p.m., the Silver Moon Band will perform in the beer garden tent after the conclusion of Morgan’s show.
A mud volleyball tournament is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the volleyball pits, and the Three Rivers Bicycle Obstacle Course will be available at 10 a.m. on the north side of the exhibit hall near the swimming pool.
Saturday’s events also include a chainsaw artist at 10 a.m., a cornhole tournament at 11 a.m., a kids’ firefighter combat challenge at 1 p.m. and Vacha karate demonstrations at 1:30 p.m.
The petting zoo and carnival also will be available on Saturday.
The demolition derby and tough trucks are set to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday in the west arena. The Francis Brothers Band will provide entertainment beginning at 9 p.m. in the beer garden tent.
The carnival, chainsaw artist and petting zoo will be available again on Sunday, Aug. 8.
The parade — set for 2:30 p.m. — will take place on the fairgrounds and Main Street in Scribner. This year’s theme will be “Blue Jeans & Country Dreams.”
“We are moving our parade up,” Helgenberger said.
Helgenberger said in past years the parade had taken place later in the afternoon, which resulted in a late night for out-of-town 4-H’ers who had exhibits to take home. The exhibits in previous years were not released until 8 p.m. This year they will be released at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re doing this to accommodate the 4-H families,” she said.