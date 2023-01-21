ALBION — Dylan Scott with special guest Ray Fulcher will be performing in Albion this summer.
The two musicians are part of the entertainment lineup for the 2023 Boone County Fair and are set to perform on Saturday, July 8, at the fairgrounds.
Scott, an artist with Curb Records, is billed as a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl, as well as an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit and a family man with a tender heart.
The multi-platinum singer has notched two No. 1 singles, “My Girl” and “Nobody.”
Following his first career nomination for best new country artist at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards, his platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for breakthrough video of the year.
Scott presented the CMT breakthrough video of the year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. With career streams exceeding 1.3 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young.
Fulcher is known for teaming with West Tennessee’s Jonathan Singleton for production. The pair dug in for a Memphis-meets-’90s country sound. Guitars that sting, hooks that land and story twists that prompt smiles, they created retro-contemporary sounds that are old-school, new-school and no-school country.
Whether it’s the quick-word dropping, slow chorus in “Way Out” that pits the notion of how far out of town one lives with the idea of escape or the vocal harmony-basted swagger of the country-living truths in “Compliment,” Fulcher delivers songs that distill a slower way of life that’s equal parts pride, joy and good, clean fun.
To Fulcher, the more of his own life he can draw into the songs, the more the fans can see themselves in the words. It’s a principle he embraces.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1, at www.boonecountyfairne.org.