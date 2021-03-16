City employees will get a midyear raise.
The Norfolk City Council voted to give city staff a 2% cost of living adjustment at Monday night’s meeting.
Staff received a smaller 1% raise at the beginning of the fiscal year, said Andy Colvin, city administrator.
“During the 2020-21 budget preparation cycle, a 1% increase for all staff salaries was included in the budget,” Colvin said. “There was a discussion at that time that if revenues stayed strong through the pandemic, because there was a lot of uncertainty at that time, that would be revisited later.”
But the city’s income held steady throughout the pandemic.
“We are at midyear. We did some research, and a number of other communities and sister cities in Nebraska have also provided midyear cost of living adjustments as well,” Colvin said. “So one of the things we try to do as best we can is try to remain competitive and comparable to other communities in Nebraska, to cities of our size in particular.”
The council unanimously approved the pay adjustment.