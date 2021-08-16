Driving through the downtown may take a little longer in the near future.
Four-way stop signs are coming to two downtown intersections after a tied vote by the Norfolk City Council was split by Mayor Josh Moenning on Monday night.
The city will deactivate the stoplights at the intersections of Norfolk Avenue and Second Street and Norfolk Avenue and Third Street for one year, putting up stop signs in their place.
The council will reevaluate the decision in a year.
City Engineer Steve Rames said the signals are unwarranted based on the traffic count.
“For some time now we’ve been looking at the traffic movements in downtown, we did fairly comprehensive traffic volume study about two-and-a-half years ago. As a function of that, we evaluated the signals that are downtown,” he said. “None of those met the requirements that would tell you you need a signal there.”
Additionally, stop signs will slow down traffic on that part of Norfolk Avenue, and studies have shown they are safer for pedestrian traffic.
The council was divided on the issue. Councilman Shane Clausen said the council had tried this before several years ago.
“We did this already once a few years ago and it wasn’t real popular,” he said.
Moenning said that shouldn’t stop the council from trying it again.
“I remember that, too,” he said. “I also remember the conversation about Fourth and Braasch when, according to some people, the world was going to end when we took out the signals. And now, the only thing I hear is it works much better.”
Councilman Corey Granquist questioned the need for replacing the lights. He asked Rames if the timing could be changed on the lights to slow down traffic instead.
“If we have unwarranted signals, I would really suggest we get unwarranted signals out of our system,” Rames said. The timing of the lights could be changed, but “they just really shouldn’t be there.”
Granquist said he rarely sees people who appear to be speeding on in the downtown. Police Chief Don Miller agreed that it is rare, and is difficult to do.
Moenning said it’s important to promote pedestrian safety in the downtown, and that he has heard many concerns about traffic speeds in the downtown.
“Over the last year or two, that’s the main concern I’ve heard from businesses and people who regularly travel downtown, that traffic is moving too fast to be safe,” he said. “We want people to go slow, we want people to be aware of their surroundings.”
In the end, the vote was split with Granquist, Clausen, Thad Murren and Kory Hildebrand voting against and Gary L. Jackson, Andrew McCarthy, Rob Merrill and Frank Arens voting in favor. Moenning broke the tie by voting for the change.