The Norfolk City Council voted to place stop signs at the intersection of Fourth Street and Braasch Avenue instead of stoplights, although some councilmen expressed concern.
The stoplights that used to regulate traffic at the intersection of Fourth and Braasch were removed as part of the Braasch Avenue reconstruction project.
In their place, stop signs wil be erected at all four directions.
This decision was made because the amount of traffic that flows through the intersection is not enough to warrant stoplights, said Mayor Josh Moenning at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Councilman Corey Granquist said he was concerned about the decision, though.
“This intersection, whether it’s warranted or not, seems, at least to me and some of the public, that it should remain with stoplights,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and hold something up ... but I have a hard time voting for this.”
Councilman Jim Lange disagreed. He thinks most of the concern is unwarranted, he said.
“I would like to see how the stop signs actually work there. I think what I’m hearing in the community is more a fear of change more than a rationalization of seeing how something works that way,” Lange said. “If it doesn’t work, then we can change it.”
A member of the public, Shawn Langemeier, said that in the past when there were stop signs at the intersection, they failed to safely control traffic there.
“I’ve gone through that intersection four or five times a day for the last 27 years,” he said. “There used to be stop signs there, and it was scary.”
Councilmen Gary L. Jackson and Shane Clausen both expressed concerns that stop signs would be sufficient for the intersection, too.
Moenning said the intersection will be opening soon and there isn’t time to install traffic lights, so for the time being stop signs will have to work.
When the intersection was rebuilt, conduits were added so stop lights could be installed in the future, said City Engineer Steve Rames.
“The traffic experts obviously looked at this and suggested that this measure would work, but we also planned for if it didn’t work,” Moenning said.
In the end, the council passed the resolution unanimously.
Rames said the intersection would be open by Thanksgiving.
THE CITY COUNCIL also voted to submit the blight and substandard determination study for the Riverside Boulevard redevelopment area to the Norfolk Planning Commission for review and recommendation.
The study covered an area of about 56 acres on the east side of Riverside Boulevard approximately stretching from the area across from Norfolk Senior High School to Country Club Road and also includes the old post office building at 401 N. Fourth St.
The study gave 37 out of 47 buildings in the area assessed fair, poor or dilapidated ratings based on signs of deterioration.
The study found that unsanitary and unsafe conditions dominated the area. These conditions include the unsafe vacant buildings, deteriorated sidewalks, ramps and curbs, debris and areas of tall weed growth.
Fire risk was another danger the study identified. The presence of flammable materials, failing electrical systems and faulty heating increase the potential threat of fire in the area.
The study also found that almost 66% of the buildings were over 40 years old.