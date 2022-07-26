The effects of inflation and difficulty trying to hire new employees became apparent Monday as the Norfolk City Council began budget talks.
Following a lengthy discussion, the council tentatively settled on a 6% salary increase for city employees after considering both more and less pay.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, said with inflation averaging 8% to 9%, anything less of an increase is asking employees to take a cut in real wages. Even a 6% increase is a cut of 2% to 3% in real wages, he said.
In the past five years, the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) has been about 2% or so, Gates said.
Rob Merrill, city council president, was among those who questioned the increase. Merrill said he supports public safety, but that will seem like a big increase to the public.
Corey Granquist, another council member, said he also knows that big of an increase isn’t going to be popular, but it is a difficult time. The state has proposed about a 3% increase for employees while many corporations are 4% and others are even less, he said.
“I get where you are coming from, I really do,” Granquist said. “But I don’t know where our pay is compared to other cities.”
Scott Cordes, assistant city administrator, said Norfolk compares favorably to other similar-sized cities with police and firefighter pay.
Still, the last two openings Norfolk has had for the police department have gone unfilled, Cordes said, and that is despite heavy advertising.
And the fire division used to get 150 applicants when there would be openings. Now with the most recent hirings, it had only 17 applicants, Cordes said.
“We’re following the national trends,” Cordes said, noting that it seems to be a challenge to get good, quality candidates every place.
Merrill asked if money is the deciding factor now in not getting law enforcement positions filled. Or could it be a diminished perception of law enforcement because of recent national events? he asked.
Cordes said it is difficult to know, but certainly, public perception does play a part for police.
Lyle Lutt, director of administrative services, said these are difficult times to find qualified and talented staff. The city has lost employees to the private sector and others, comparing it to “a knife fight in a phone booth” to battle for new employees.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said it is difficult to come up with a fair wage for staff, so that’s part of the reason for using the Consumer Price Index and COLA.
“I’ll take the blame for this because I think I’m the one who proposed to go above our 3 or 4% for staff,” Colvin said. “I’m sorry, but I kind of get fired up about this, but that’s what you pay me to do — be an advocate for the services that we have.”
Colvin said he understands from the public view how 6% might seem high, but this is a talented and qualified staff across divisions.
Colvin said when recruiting, the city is trying to be more creative. It helps to be as competitive as the city can be, including the 6% COLA increase, he said.
“I’ll stand up here in front of everybody and tell you right now that I think this is the right thing to do. This isn’t something we will do every year, but these are strange times right now with inflation (and other economic issues),” Colvin said.
Mayor Josh Moenning said it also is important to keep in mind growth. The city needs to accommodate the growth.
“I think overall this is an unusual time for those of us who have been through this process many years in a row,” Moenning said.
It also is important to keep in mind what the budget can sustain. The city is in a hiring challenge with others and trying to maintain the staff it has, Moenning said.
Projected revenue numbers include $1.3 million more in sales tax and about $750,000 more in property tax over last year. The sales tax, which is about a 14.9% increase, is based on last year’s actual receipts compared to the previous year. The property tax increase is based on about an estimated 13% increase in property valuations. Actual valuations won’t be known until late August.
Councilman Shane Clausen questioned if those revenue increases truly will happen. Clausen said he sees signs of the economy slowing down, with it almost certain that the nation will learn it is in a recession later this week.
Most economists consider a recession to be two consecutive quarters of negative growth. That is anticipated by economists when the figures are released later this week, he said.
Clausen said it also is anticipated the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates again. Already, Clausen said he is hearing for the first time in recent years that loans are being turned down because of higher interest rates.
Gates, who has been with the city for several decades, said it is rare that the city actually suffers a decline in sales tax. And the city always budgets its sales tax receipts conservatively by budgeting the next year’s revenues based on the previous year’s receipts — not projections.
In the end, the council informally voted to all support the 6% wage increase. The council spent most of the day going over all the areas of the budget.