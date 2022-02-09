With continuous supply and demand issues, it becomes necessary to allow even more time for many orders, including vehicles.
On Monday, the Norfolk City Council voted to authorize city staff to purchase two snow plows and trucks and support equipment using funds allotted for the 2022-23 fiscal year, although it is unclear when they might be obtained.
Will Elwell, Norfolk’s city streets manager, said equipment that was ordered last summer still has not been received. Given these times, vendors are encouraging orders to be completed now in the second quarter otherwise it is uncertain when the trucks would be available — even as long as 2023.
And if the city waits until later to order, it could be 2024 before it gets the trucks, he said.
The city is trying to be proactive and cover its bases for its needs, Elwell said.
The council voted 7-0 to authorize up to $480,000 to be spent for the trucks, plows and necessary accessories.
Norfolk has about 489 lane miles and 75 miles of alleys that the city clears. Going into the winter season, Norfolk had 13 plow trucks, four loaders with pushers or blades, two pickups with plows for alleys and one truck just for salting and brine.
ALSO AT MONDAY’S meeting, the council authorized the purchase of a fleet vehicle for $35,987 from Anderson Auto Group of Lincoln to be used by the Norfolk Fire Division.
The pickup is above budget by $5,399. It was originally budgeted as a 2021-22 purchase for $30,588, but with continuous supply and demand issues, Nebraska state contracts are being canceled and alternative measures are being taken to find suitable vehicles.