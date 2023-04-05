Council tables interlocal agreement on street repairs

A proposed interlocal agreement between the City of Norfolk and Madison County for a paving overlay project along parts of Omaha Avenue and on 45th Street has been tabled by the Norfolk City Council. The project would cost the city close to $575,000.
In addressing the proposed agreement, public works director Steven Rames said the project was needed to keep street upkeep in the city moving in the right direction.
“I’ve visited a little bit with the city administrator, and I’ve had some conversations with council members; I think everybody understands that there is a need to identify dollars to go into our streets,” Rames said. “In general, we’re in a failure mode that’s just going to continue ... we’re just going to see more and more of that.”
Rames said that while there are obvious critical needs in other parts of the city, it was important for the city to keep the good streets in good condition, or they will begin to need more significant repairs, as is seen in other areas of the city.
Not all council members, however, agreed with Rames’ take.
“My personal opinion is it’s kind of hard to look at this and make a just decision, because for me, I don’t feel like I’m informed enough on what else is coming up,” said council president Shane Clausen.
Clausen said that given the other critical street needs in the city, and not knowing what else was coming as part of the city’s street repair plan, it was difficult for him to agree with spending these funds on an agreement with Madison County.
Council members also expressed concern that the agreement with Madison County would be legally binding and that the language in the agreement would essentially give county officials all decision-making authority as to when and how the project would be completed.
Rames responded to these concerns saying that he has been working closely with county officials on this project and that the agreement would not ultimately be binding for the city and that even if the agreement were entered into, the city could change course later on in the project.
City attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle disagreed.
“I understand what you’re saying, Steve, about the process, but I’m saying that from what I’m reading and what we’re agreeing to here, we are agreeing to the completion of this project,” Myers- Noelle said.
After 40 minutes of discussion, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning called for a vote on whether to table the agreement to allow council members to learn more about the project and what other street repair projects might take priority at the current time. After council members deadlocked in a 4-4 vote, Moenning cast the deciding vote, tabling the motion until the next council meeting.