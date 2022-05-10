Legislation passed in Nebraska in 2021 allows municipalities to create something known as a “land bank,” with Norfolk considering whether to join forces with Hadar to start one to get distressed properties back on the tax rolls quicker.
Land banks, which don’t operate like traditional banks, were made possible with the passage of Legislative Bill 424. The Cornhusker State is one of a growing number of states that have created them, with one in operation in Omaha.
The Norfolk City Council, meeting last week in a working session with Mayor Josh Moenning, discussed land banks. No action is taken during working sessions, which are legal meetings and advertised but designed so the council can ask questions and learn more about topics.
Any suggested action is then brought up when the council meets in regular session for formal action.
Through questions and explanation, the land banks were described as being a government entity that is nonprofit. They often acquire vacant, abandoned or dilapidated properties with the goal of improving them or selling them to someone willing to redevelop them.
Often, the properties have been neglected and may contain liens that keep interested parities from acquiring them for years. The land bank can get rid of the liens and liabilities, helping to get the properties back on the market by someone willing to invest and make them habitable again.
At the working session last Monday, Gary Bretschneider, executive director of the Norfolk Housing Agency, led the discussion among city staff.
Bretschneider said one scenario would have Norfolk and Hadar working together, with Norfolk primarily focused on getting properties improved. The language in the bill requires two communities or more to join forces.
Norfolk and Hadar would create what is known as the Northeast Nebraska Regional Land Bank. The majority of funds and staff would come from Norfolk, at least initially.
One scenario that was discussed would have Norfolk using $50,000 from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to get it started. After that, the city would likely need to fund it at about $100,000 annually to keep it operating.
All the government entities that get tax dollars from property would benefit because instead of properties setting idle for years and delinquent, the land bank could get the liens cleaned up. It also would make much more affordable housing available, especially for lower and moderate incomes.
Other larger cities also were considered in Northeast Nebraska to start it and have expressed interest, but it was thought it would be best to start small and get it established before expanding.
“We thought it would be better if we focused on ourselves and utilized Hadar to become two cities, but one land bank,” Bretschneider said. “Hadar has been very cooperative so far in this process.”
If the council eventually does give the green light, the goal is to have it up and running by Oct. 1.
Among those who have been working on the proposal are Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney; Valerie Grimes, city planner; Lyle Lutt, director of administrative services; Scott Cordes, assistant city engineer; and John Kouba, who will retire this summer as code compliance officer.
The land bank would be under the Norfolk Housing Authority and could raise funds, including from individuals, organizations and corporations that might be interested in improving housing.
Possible properties were identified and shown. Hadar also could benefit, but because of the population and size, the bulk of distressed properties likely would be in Norfolk.
Properties could be identified by the city staff, neighbors or people who want to give up properties. In some situations, unfortunately, the property owners don’t live in the community and can be difficult to locate.
The council spent about 40 minutes discussing the idea, asking a variety of questions. Nobody spoke against it, with city staff continuing to move forward with the proposal.
Probably the biggest concern was how it might compete with private investment. Based on city staff scenarios, it doesn’t appear that there is much interest in private business or developers taking on these types of properties, especially if there are a lot of liens.
People who take on housing to “flip them” don’t usually go into those that are condemned, and the land bank will not look at fixer-uppers.
The land bank would be governed by a board that includes representatives of the communities it serves, as well as representatives of the banking, developers and real estate interests.
Council members and staff agreed that it should help improve dilapidated housing and likely would be just another tool that could help.