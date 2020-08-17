The Norfolk city council took care of mostly routine business at its regular meeting Monday night.
Among the items approved was a letter to signal the city of Norfolk's intent to participate in a grant program run by the Nebraska Environmental Trust that will help the city acquire an additional electric vehicle into its fleet. The city already possesses one, which it acquired through the same program last year.
The council also had to table a pair of ordinances relating to updated regulations for wireless telecommunications facilities, as some federal regulations have been changed slightly in a federal court ruling recently.
The council also approved a levy request from the Norfolk Airport Authority and modified some contracts for bridge repairs.
Read more about the council meeting in the Daily News and online Tuesday.