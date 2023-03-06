Council seeks ‘creative’ ways to fund needed projects

As part of Monday night’s agenda, the Norfolk City Council will again discuss options for badly needed improvements to police facilities and repairs to city streets. Among the potential options would be an occupation tax on alcohol sales in the city.
The council is inviting public input on this and other options for sourcing the funds needed for the improvements.
Police division renovations and street repairs, along with other community development initiatives, had been on the proposed sales tax increase ballot item during last November’s election, but the measure was refused by voters. Since then, city officials have been weighing the options for how to get the needed work done.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said police facility renovations and streets are top priorities in the community.
“Since November, we’ve sought to gather input on top citizen priorities and creative ways to fund them,” he said. “Police station renovation and street repairs rank high as preferences, and Monday’s meeting will be an opportunity for the council to discuss potential solutions and hear ideas from the community.”
The costs associated with the police division renovations should run between $8 million and $10 million; however, Moenning pointed out that the longer the wait to start the construction process, the more money it could cost.
Likewise, street repairs are already underway in many areas of Norfolk, but many more are needed throughout the community. During 2021-22, the city spent close to almost $3 million on street repairs and maintenance. Currently, there are major street repair projects underway on Benjamin Avenue and on First Street.
Should the council decide to pursue an occupation tax initiative, there is the possibility of a special election as early as June to put the issue before voters. City officials have said that there is not a food and beverage occupation tax now on the tax roll.
Without a doubt, the council is prepared to look at all viable options for generating the needed funds, as Moenning said that “... all options are on the table.”
Monday’s council meeting will convene at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.