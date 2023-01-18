The city council chambers in Norfolk were filled to capacity on Thursday night as council members convened for their first meeting of the new year. On the agenda was an update and discussion on the status of the North Fork Area Transit, which suspended operations on Jan. 6, in the wake of the alleged embezzlement of almost $750,000 by its former general manager, Jeff Stewart.
The suspension in services has left scores of Norfolkans without needed transportation services, and the community seeking answers as to how, in just under a year, Stewart could have perpetrated the alleged theft, and when the transit system will be operational again.
During Thursday’s meeting, city administrator Andrew Colvin said the hotly debated agenda item was necessary for the council and the community to receive an update directly from transit officials.
“This really comes as a request both from the officials and feedback we’ve been hearing from the community as a whole. We wanted to provide an opportunity for the council to hear an update from transit officials as to the operational status,” Colvin said.
“Where are we now? What’s happening? Where are we going? What does the future look like?” Colvin asked during his remarks. He added that this was an opportunity for NFAT officials to have an open dialogue with the city’s elected officials.
Answering speculation within the community that the city was somehow responsible for the operation of the transit organization, Colvin also clarified the city’s relationship with NFAT.
“The City of Norfolk has been a contributor in the local match for transit in Norfolk for decades. That’s not an uncommon thing,” Colvin said. “It is just a partnership. We are a funder of that organization. We are not the organization itself.”
Following Colvin’s remarks, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning asked Corinne Donahue, leader of the state’s mobility management team, to address the council. Donahue, who is a project manager for transportation consultant Olsson, is overseeing the daily operations of NFAT and is leading the efforts of the mobility team.
“We appreciate the opportunity. It is an active investigation, but we wanted you to know what we have today and we’re happy to share that with you,” Donahue began.
Several members of the transit board as well as other members of the mobility management team also attended the meeting both in person and by phone.
Donahue explained that the mobility management team is contracted by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to provide consultation and planning services to transit systems around the state. Donahue said she has been involved with consulting to transit officials in Norfolk since 2016.
Donahue said that through a series of community open houses and an area transit study, which began in 2019, it was determined that more transit services were needed in Norfolk, which would include flex route service.
“Our team, since 2020, has actually been up here working with the transit agencies, both North Fork Area Transit and Ponca Express, for over two years.” Donahue said. She added that after determining the need for more service in the community, their job was to help decide where the bus routes would go.
In her update, Donahue said transit ridership had increased to more than 70,000 trips in 2021-22, a substantial increase than in previous years. Overall, ridership has increased by more than 250% since 2017.
Donahue said the suspension in services is due to the alleged theft of cash reserves by Stewart, and that were it not for said theft, NFAT would be fully operational and sustainable today.
Since the theft was reported by NFAT board members on Dec. 14, and the resulting termination of Stewart, the NFAT board has taken several steps toward making a full assessment of the current status of the transit operation — including hiring an independent, local accounting firm to analyze all transit finances, and working with local banking partners to restructure existing debt and consolidate their banking relationships.
NFAT board members also have been soliciting donations and additional financial help from existing sponsors to help cover the $590,000 in operational funds needed to get the buses rolling again. To date, Donahue confirmed, NFAT has raised about $160,000 of the needed funds.
Donahue said that NFAT board priorities, and that of her team, include continuing to raise the funds needed to operate, getting all outstanding payroll paid to NFAT employees and paying the vendors who have outstanding balances due.
Without the availability of funding today, there is no clear-cut timeline for the reestablishment of transit services, although Donahue said that depending on available resources, it could be as little as five days, or as long as several weeks before they were running again.
She added that contrary to what may have been speculated on in the community, there has been a system of financial reporting and oversight within the organization; however, moving forward, the board will exercise greater financial scrutiny and control over the daily operations of NFAT.
In concluding, Donahue said there are available seats on the NFAT board and she welcomes those who feel they are qualified, and can bring value to the board, to apply.
After the update, council members questioned Donahue about the status of NFAT.
“Have we determined how we got into this position and where the errors were?” asked Ward 1 councilman Kory Hildebrand. “We’re in a situation, and how did we get there, but how do we remove ourselves other than a large donation?”
“It will take money,” Donahue answered. She added that NFAT wants to continue to build trust in the community but that there are no easy options for becoming operational again, short of a large financial windfall.
“You asked how did we get there … that is absolutely under investigation. There were many processes and policies in place that were not followed, and that’s all I’ll say about that.” Donahue said.
Council president Shane Clausen, Ward 2, also pressed Donahue for more answers.
“When do they think they’ll have the investigation wrapped up? … I’m talking about the investigation into the books?” Clausen asked. “... Because you’re never going to build a base without telling me what happened, because right now you speculate that it was all embezzled, but it does look like a lot of those funds were allocated improperly.”
Clausen said building trust in the community would be completing the financial investigation and making those results known, and then accepting responsibility in the eyes of the community.
“If I was a bid donor, that’s how I would look at this,” Clausen said. “I don’t think it’s hard to get anybody to believe in this, but that investigation is conducted, and at that point in time it’s time to say, ‘OK, let’s admit fault and let's tell the community this was horrible.’ ”
Clausen said in retrospect he believes the city should have called for more periodic audits of the transit system before making more financial contributions.
“I just feel like we’ve got to build a base to get the trust back. We’re just kind of talking around it,” Clausen said. “I know this is extremely hard for you and everybody is under investigation. I commend the people who have stuck it out and tried to get this thing moving forward, but it’s going to be real hard.”
Other council members also questioned Donahue about the viability and finances of the transit services, and as a whole, council members reiterated that NFAT is a valuable and needed service for the community, under the proper oversight.
Following Donahue’s presentation, members of the community were given an opportunity to speak and ask questions, which she answered by reiterating two specific points.
“Thank you to members of the community who came out to express their concerns to you. The board definitely has similar concerns with the goal to keep the service on the road,” Donahue said. “I do want to address the other piece that one of the public had said that the board did not follow protocol; that is incorrect. There were processes and procedures in place at the agency. I want to be crystal clear about that.”
Donahue concluded by saying that through the investigation, more information will be released that will answer many of the questions and speculation that have been circulating in the community.
The Norfolk City Council met on Tuesday night in the council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St. Council members hosted a full house with more than 60 citizens and city personnel on hand for the full agenda. Council members Kory Hildebrand, Shane Clausen, Thad Murren, Andrew McCarthy, Justin Webb, Frank Arens and Corey Granquist, as well as Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning were all in attendance for the three-hour meeting. Councilman Gary Jackson, who recently resigned his seat because of health reasons, was not present for the meeting. Below is a recap of Tuesday’s meeting.
* * *
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Council heard from developers concerning the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project. The $26 million project would house 180 apartment units near the intersection of Highway 275 and Pasewalk Avenue.
— Council unanimously approved Resolution No. 2023-5 for the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments redevelopment project.
— In consideration of a blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area, the council heard a report from Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Council executive director Thomas Higginbotham. City economic development director Candice Alder also addressed the council on the issue.
— All voting council members approved Resolution No. 2023-6 for the blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area. Councilman Clausen abstained from the vote.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Voted 5-3 to approve Ordinance No. 5814 for a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eighth St. This ordinance was tabled at the Dec. 5, 2022, city council meeting and passed on first reading at the Dec. 19, 2022, council meeting. Mayor Moenning cast the deciding vote on the issue.
— Resolution No. 2023-7 received unanimous approval from council. The resolution authorizes the Nebraska Public Power District to apply to the Nebraska Power Review Board to amend existing retail service area for the City of Norfolk to include tracts of land annexed by Ordinance No. 5795, which expanded the corporate limits.
— Unanimously approved a contract for Engineering Design Services with Black & Veatch Corp. for the West Water Treatment Plant improvements and New Collector Well 14 project for an amount not to exceed $730,407.
— Unanimously approved the purchase of three replacement police vehicles, for $131,538 for a lower price than the State of Nebraska contract No. 15778 OC, from Courtesy Ford in Norfolk.
— A contract with Municipal Pipe Tool Co. LLC of Hudson, Iowa, for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation on Omaha Avenue for an amount of $768,436.75 received unanimous approval from council.
— Unanimously voted to award a contract to Rutjens Construction Inc. of Tilden for the Northeast Industrial utility extension in Norfolk for an amount of $1,467,124.
— Voted unanimously to table Ordinance No. 5817 authorizing issuance of public safety tax anticipation bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $750,000. The issues will be addressed again at a future meeting.
— An engineering services contract with Mainelli Wagner & Associates Inc. for the asphalt overlay project 2023 in the amount of $51,170 received unanimous approval from council.
— Unanimously approved awarding a contract to A & R Construction Co. of Plainview for the West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street street and utility improvements project for an amount of $2,928,366.53.
— Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 5818 vacating part of the platted cul-de-sac on Andy's Lake Road north of the north right-of-way of Andy's Lake Road as platted in Andy's Lake Development No. 2 in the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 2, Township 23 North, Range 1 West of the Sixth P.M., in Madison County. Council also voted to forgo the second and third votes on the ordinance.
— Voted to accept the resignation of council member Gary L. Jackson as Ward 3 representative.
— In a follow-up to Jackson’s resignation, the council voted to hold a special city council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. to fill the Ward 3 seat.
SPECIAL ITEMS
— Heard a special report from North Fork Area Transit Mobility Team manager Corinne Donahue regarding the current status of the transit organization and its plans to resume operations. Following the presentation, the council heard from numerous community members and former NFAT employees who were on hand for the meeting. No additional action was taken on the issue.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.