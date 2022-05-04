The latest tax-increment financing report to the Norfolk City Council indicates that about 21% of the city has been declared blighted and substandard.
During Monday’s council meeting, Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, presented the Community Development Agency's 2021 annual report that will be given to governing bodies.
Gates said the law requires the annual report to be given to the governing bodies of the city, county, school district, community college, educational service unit and natural resources district whose property taxes are affected by a community development agency's TIF projects.
The report must include a number of items, including the total number of TIF projects, the total estimated project costs, initial projected assessed valuation compared to the assessed value as of Jan. 1 of the year of the report, the number of TIF projects paid in full during the year and percentage of the city designated blighted; and number of TIF projects approved during the year with specific information for each such project approved during the year.
Gates said the report shows that the CDA approved a redevelopment contract for one TIF project in 2021. There were 18 existing TIF projects approved before 2021, none of which was paid in full during the year, resulting in 19 TIF projects at the end of 2021.
The total estimated project costs for all 19 TIF projects existing during 2021 was $220,741,475. About 21.7% of the city has been declared blighted. To be eligible for TIF, an area must be declared blighted and substandard.
Last year, before the city annexed additional property, about 31.6% of the city was declared blighted.
Council members asked several questions, including if the city could remove property from the blighted list.
Gates said it could be after the property is developed and the bonds are paid off. “We’ve done that before,” he said.
Council members also asked if a property could be taken off the blighted list after several years if the developer never seeks TIF or develops it.
Gates said he believes the council could do that.
“I’ve never had that question come up before, but I would think you wouldn’t have to just let it set there forever if nothing was happening,” he said.
Council members asked what the percentage of blighted would be as of Monday evening, with a couple of more projects added since Dec. 31.
Gates said it still would be about 21%. The two new projects added this year both already had the areas declared blighted.
Also on Monday evening and before the council meeting, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council met as the Community Development Agency and considered two projects seeking TIF in 2022.
Both had been before the CDA earlier. The first was a resolution approving the redevelopment contract with Daniel and Connie Geary. The redevelopment project comprises three phases as part of the riverfront project. It consists of constructing two apartment buildings with 10 apartments, five two-story commercial structures, all but one of which will have residential on the second floor, and five condominiums. A total of 44 residential units are planned. About 18 commercial units are planned for construction along with the rehabilitation of an existing commercial building.
The contract provides for up to $4,853,274 of tax-increment financing for the project, not to exceed TIF eligible expenses, which are estimated to be about $3.2 million.
The CDA also approved a resolution recommending approval of the first amendment to the redevelopment plan for Medelmans Lake redevelopment area, for purpose of setting forth Phase II of the project.
The plan approved by the council on Aug. 21, 2017, provides for redevelopment of the Medelmans Lake area in multiple phases, with each phase requiring an amendment to the plan.
The redeveloper is moving forward with the next phase and extending infrastructure southeast along the lake to provide for 17 lakeside homes and three off-lake homes.
Phase II is expected to be constructed in multiple subphases over the next six years. Total estimated cost of creating the buildable lots in Phase II is estimated to be $3,083,581, which includes $1,808,132 of TIF. Paul Medelman is the developer.