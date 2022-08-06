Norfolk voters likely will be asked this fall to consider an additional half-cent sales tax to help pay for new recreational opportunities.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, briefed the Norfolk City Council on the plans for park improvements during a working session earlier this week.
The council conducted an open house earlier this year and plans to have several more. The second public open house is set for Monday, Aug. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Norfolk City Council chambers.
The open house will feature information on proposed projects, including street repairs, the Norfolk Police Division facility expansion, the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
The council will have to vote to put the issue before voters by the end of August for it to appear on the November ballot.
Voters then would have to approve the sales tax proposal for it to occur. The amount of all the improvements has not been shared publicly but is expected to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
The city has used the sales tax before to make improvements. In November 2014, voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase for 36 months. The increase covered the $7.4 million expansion and renovation at the Norfolk Public Library.
Before that in 2010, Norfolk voters approved a $16.4 million recreation bond. That bond included a 2% tax on the purchase of all alcoholic beverages and prepared food, such as that bought at a restaurant, and a 4% lodging tax. Those bonds were retired seven years early when revenues exceeded projections.
That occupational tax was used to pay for the city’s water park and improvements to Veterans Memorial Field.
Some council members said they are hearing from constituents that they need to know how much the latest proposal will cost.
The extra half-percent sales tax is expected to generate a minimum of $3.6 million per year based on current receipts but likely would grow as revenue grows.
Councilman Rob Merrill said before he can make a final judgment on whether to vote to have the measure placed before citizens, he will need to know the final costs for everything.
Representatives from the city and Davis Design, the consultants for the parks improvements, will be on hand during Monday’s open house. Those attending are invited to provide feedback. There will be no formal presentation and the public may come and go.
At the latest working session when it was discussed, Colvin said one of the advantages of the Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements is that they can be completed over time, such as organizing it into phases, with some parts put ahead of others.
Councilman Gary Jackson said he had heard feedback from his constituents, who would like to attend the working sessions, but they can’t make 4 p.m. work. Jackson asked if the council could record them or livestream them.
Colvin said that could be done, and the city will look to make that happen.
In addition, both Merrill and Jackson said they had heard from constituents that they believe this proposal is being rushed. They said the citizens need to get as much information as possible to make an informed decision.
One of the matters suggested was to have as many information sessions as possible — such as each week or twice a month until the election — so citizens can learn more about the proposals.