For the first time since the year 2000, a proposed ordinance to increase council members’ pay was on the agenda Monday night. The proposed increase of more than 35% comes after 22 years without an increase and would have still left the Norfolk council as one of the lowest paid in the state, for a city its size.
City administrator Andrew Colvin said the adjustment in pay was overdue.
“I know it’s not always easy to sit here and consider giving yourself a raise, but I think speaking for myself and also staff, we see the hard work that the council puts in,” Colvin said. “We see the time away from your families, your jobs, the evenings, the nights. ... Those are just the things that we see as a staff.”
Colvin explained that what most people don’t see is the extra time that council members invest into their position, such as at family or sporting events, or even church, when council members interact with the public.
“I will support this for the council. It’s completely up to you, and I think that it’s definitely warranted for this.”
Council members earn $5,100 annually for their work while the council president earns slightly more at $5,400. The increase would have raised members’ pay to $7,000 and $7,300, respectively. The mayor earns $9,000 annually as the city’s top elected official.
Colvin said the proposed increase was budgeted, although because of timing and strict guidelines for how these increases can be given, there had been little opportunity to gather feedback from the public.
“One thing that I do regret is that we did not have additional discussion about this previously, but this could not have been considered for action prior to right now,” Colvin concluded.
In what would be his last official vote as a member of council, Rob Merrill said the increase was justified.
“As an outgoing member, I will say I think it is probably warranted. I will agree with you Andy, that no one likes to vote in favor of an increase, but not having had one in 22 years, it would be my opinion that the citizenry was in favor of a raise 22 years ago ... I can’t imagine that it wouldn’t be warranted at this point in time,” Merrill said.
Merrill explained that had the city allowed for an annual inflationary increase of just 3% per year over the past 22 years, council member salaries would be close to $9,700 annually. He said that while the current proposed increase seemed steep, it was long overdue and that Norfolk’s council members would still be lower than average.
Merrill added that if you factor in the actual hours per month that the typical council members devote to their seat, most council members earn less than $16 per hour for their work.
“I don’t know a lot of people that would like to do this job for $16 per hour.”
Following Merrill’s comments, the council members discussed the proposed increase, acknowledging that it was difficult trying to decide to give themselves a raise, especially during trying economic times.
Speaking to the difficulty of the proposal in front of them, councilman Kory Hildebrand asked, “This isn’t easy to be up here and give yourself an increase in wage or not to give yourself an increase in wage, but is there any way to establish a base salary ... and then do an election year cycle cost of living adjustment to the base?”
Several of the council members spoke in favor of more periodic increases so as to avoid having to take such a significant increase at one time after such a long period without one.
Mayor Josh Moenning, who also spoke in favor of the increase, acknowledged the difficulty of council members giving themselves a raise but said he felt the increase was due. Moenning added that it makes more sense to explore smaller, periodic increases, instead of waiting 22 years. Moenning said he would work with city attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle to determine the legalities of more regular increases.
Moenning also said the increase in pay for council members, although comparatively small, might be more of an incentive to those who are considering running for a seat on the council.
“I think it is important that you have elected leadership that is thinking about this job almost 24 hours per day ... and compensating people for the time that they put into this work is important,” Moenning said.
As discussion concluded, Ward 4 councilman Andrew McCarthy addressed his fellow members, asking if the timing for this increase could be better.
“Considering the current economic climate in our community and across the globe, is it smart to potentially wait two years and table this until we can do a full elected body raise, with the mayor as well?” McCarthy asked. “In my opinion, I think two years will bring a different economic climate. My opinion is that we potentially wait.”
McCarthy said that while he knew an increase had to come and that 22 years was too long to wait, taking an increase without the ability to also address the mayor’s salary seemed premature.
After more than 20 minutes of discussion, which included input from almost all seats on council, Moenning called for the vote.
In an obviously difficult vote for council members, the pay increase measure failed 4-3. Frank Arens, Shane Clausen, McCarthy and Hildebrand voted against the measure, while Merrill, Corey Granquist and Thad Murren voted in favor of the increase. Council member Gary Jackson did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Council members will not be able to consider another increase for themselves until the start of the next term, two years from now. At that time, the mayor also will be eligible for an increase.